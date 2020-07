Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available for rent with one year lease. Available immediately. Tenant pays all utilities except water and yard maintenance. No pets. No smoking. Home is minutes from Lake Tomahawk, downtown Black Mountain and 20 - 30 minutes to Downtown Asheville.



1st month's rent, $1,500 security deposit and $65 application fee/background check for each applicant 18+