9 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Run, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bermuda Run renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
8 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$685
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
4 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.

1 Unit Available
1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202
1960 Crest Hollow Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
930 sqft
Great Location! NO PETS -2Bed, 2Bath Condo on 2nd floor! - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go to RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bermuda Run, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bermuda Run renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

