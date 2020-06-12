/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bermuda Run, NC
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Run
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D
3800 Old Rosebud Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1057 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. Its gorgeous, too! Never rented before.
Results within 5 miles of Bermuda Run
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
7 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
Results within 10 miles of Bermuda Run
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
30 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Atwood Acres
7 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
5 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$869
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
112 Ivy Glen Ct
112 Ivy Glen Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In Winston Salem Near Silas Creek Parkway And Hanes Mall - Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo for rent.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1960 Crest Hollow Drive Unit 202
1960 Crest Hollow Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
930 sqft
Great Location! 2Bed, 2Bath Condo on 2nd floor! - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go to RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
5316 Farm House Trail
5316 Farm House Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
5316 Farm House Trail Available 08/01/20 Wyngate Village-2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome - Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- Approx1356 square feet. Open kitchen with island and buffet area opens to large den with wood laminate flooring.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
130 Shallowford Reserve Dr. Unit 303
130 Shallowford Reserve Drive, Lewisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1290 sqft
Condo in Lewisville - Beautiful 3rd flr unit offers bright rms w/vaulted ceilings, open floor plan overlooks private back of property. 3rd room/office. Handicap access doorways, elevator in bldg.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
225 Olde Vineyard Ct.
225 Olde Vineyard Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
SPRING INTO SAVINGS!!! - (RLNE3951848)
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
190 Kinloch Court
190 Kinloch Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
190 Kinloch Court Available 08/01/20 SYCAMORE! Country Club Road! - Extra nice! Upper level/private. Tiled foyer/entry, tile in kitchen with SS appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher! Breakfast area in kitchen opens to deck.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
British Woods
1 Unit Available
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N
2240 Sunderland Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N Available 07/01/20 British Woods Condo available! - Nice upper level condo with newer carpet and other upgrades! Condo has large living areas plus indoor storage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
5094 Wyngate Village Drive - 1
5094 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in convenient Jonestown Rd. location. Nice private back deck, one car garage, chefs kitchen, large master suite with separate tub and shower.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
224 Mill Pond Drive - 1
224 Mill Pond Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1173 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 224 Mill Pond Drive - 1 in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Cross Winds
1 Unit Available
2814 Windy Crossing
2814 Windy Crossing, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
Nice 2 BR 2 BATH kitchen has granite counter tops new cabinets, carpet , paint . Great location.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
5564 Farm House Trail
5564 Farm House Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful 2 bed/ 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Wyngate Village. Hardwoods in LR and DR, large island and built-in desk in kitchen and back patio. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each with their own private bath.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Huntcliff
1 Unit Available
131 Cedar Cove Lane
131 Cedar Cove Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
CEDAR COVE/PEACE HAVEN/421! - Nice main level corner condo with front porch and side deck. Laminate, vinyl and carpet floorings. Washer and dryer provided but not maintained. Central heat and air. Tenant pays electricity.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1150 Augustine Heights Drive
1150 Augustine Heights Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with office - -Bermuda Floor Plan- 2 story-2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with an office approx 1508 Sq Feet. Plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful stone gas fireplace. Large open kitchen with granite.
Last updated June 1 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
2421 Eagle Creek Court #101
2421 Eagle Creek Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
HILLCREST TOWNE CENTER! - Great community, excellent location! Main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Great room floorplan, kitchen island, all SS appliances. Almost brand new! Wood floors in foyer, great room and hallway.
