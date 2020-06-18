518 Aquarius Drive

Amenities

Bayshore Community! Boat Landing! 4BR, Garage, Study/Office Area - Popular Bayshore Community close to Mayfair shopping, Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck Shops. Bayshore is a coastal community that offers a community boat ramp. This lovely home is positioned on hill with mature trees and flowers. Rocking chair front porch, family room with sky lights, gas fire place and hard wood floors. Large kitchen with wall oven, built in custom cabinets, gas cook top, great counter top space and breakfast bar. Eating area off the kitchen with lots of windows for great natural light. Formal dining room off the kitchen. Exceptional study space with built in desks and cabinets for over flow pantry or office or storage. Master bedroom with tray ceilings, huge walk in closet, private bath with stand up shower, soaker tub and double vanity sinks. Two nice size guest rooms that share a hall bath. One of the two guest rooms has a door leading to the back patio. Bonus room over the garage with half bath. Southern court yard located in the back yard. You will find a grape vine covered arbor, flowering plants and bushes, with winding walk paths and gazebo. Two car garage with work bench and washer and dryer. Pets case by case.



