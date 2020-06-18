All apartments in Bayshore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

518 Aquarius Drive

518 Aquarius Drive · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
Location

518 Aquarius Drive, Bayshore, NC 28411

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 518 Aquarius Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bayshore Community! Boat Landing! 4BR, Garage, Study/Office Area - Popular Bayshore Community close to Mayfair shopping, Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck Shops. Bayshore is a coastal community that offers a community boat ramp. This lovely home is positioned on hill with mature trees and flowers. Rocking chair front porch, family room with sky lights, gas fire place and hard wood floors. Large kitchen with wall oven, built in custom cabinets, gas cook top, great counter top space and breakfast bar. Eating area off the kitchen with lots of windows for great natural light. Formal dining room off the kitchen. Exceptional study space with built in desks and cabinets for over flow pantry or office or storage. Master bedroom with tray ceilings, huge walk in closet, private bath with stand up shower, soaker tub and double vanity sinks. Two nice size guest rooms that share a hall bath. One of the two guest rooms has a door leading to the back patio. Bonus room over the garage with half bath. Southern court yard located in the back yard. You will find a grape vine covered arbor, flowering plants and bushes, with winding walk paths and gazebo. Two car garage with work bench and washer and dryer. Pets case by case.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904967?source=marketing

(RLNE5845936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Aquarius Drive have any available units?
518 Aquarius Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 Aquarius Drive have?
Some of 518 Aquarius Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Aquarius Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 Aquarius Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Aquarius Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Aquarius Drive is pet friendly.
Does 518 Aquarius Drive offer parking?
Yes, 518 Aquarius Drive does offer parking.
Does 518 Aquarius Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Aquarius Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Aquarius Drive have a pool?
No, 518 Aquarius Drive does not have a pool.
Does 518 Aquarius Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 Aquarius Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Aquarius Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Aquarius Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Aquarius Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Aquarius Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
