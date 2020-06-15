Amenities

2276 N. Fayetteville St Available 07/01/20 Largest 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available $999/mo - $0-Deposit - Spread out and get some space in this ... Comfortable 3 bedroom-1,370 Sq ft apartment home Available @ Madison Heights in Asheboro, NC.

Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher included.

Washer Dryer Hook up in unit.

Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Asheboro's desirable Madison Heights Luxury Community.

Master suite has walk in closet.

Salt Water Pool, Fitness Center, Clubroom

Rent: $999/mo

Deposit: $0

Application Fee: $0

Move In Fee: $200

Washer & Dryers: $40/mo

Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping

Pet Friendly community with Pets allowed $250-$400 Non Refundable + $25/Mo

Call or text today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 336-672-3400



