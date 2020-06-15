130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles

Amenities

Great, furnished 2/2.5 townhome on the Whitefish River - Great 2-3 bedroom townhouse on the Whitefish River! The home is on three levels, with the main living area and deck on the entry floor, where you'll find the kitchen, dining area, and living room with wood stove in open concept. Deck off of the living room has a lovely river view. The townhouse is walking distance to downtown Whitefish. Downstairs is the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, cozy sitting area with large TV, and a patio. The second bedroom is on the top floor, along with a full bathroom with shower only. In the main bedroom area you'll find a queen bed and behind a door is an anteroom with a full bed for an extra sleeping area. Kayaks and a canoe available for your use on the river. Great access to downtown Whitefish and minutes from everything else the Flathead Valley has to offer.



Available as a monthly rental, all utilities included. Upgraded cable TV package and internet. Price for March - June, 2020 is $2200 per month, and July, August and September at $3000.00.



