Whitefish, MT
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles

130 Miles Avenue · (406) 862-5994
Location

130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Great, furnished 2/2.5 townhome on the Whitefish River - Great 2-3 bedroom townhouse on the Whitefish River! The home is on three levels, with the main living area and deck on the entry floor, where you'll find the kitchen, dining area, and living room with wood stove in open concept. Deck off of the living room has a lovely river view. The townhouse is walking distance to downtown Whitefish. Downstairs is the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, cozy sitting area with large TV, and a patio. The second bedroom is on the top floor, along with a full bathroom with shower only. In the main bedroom area you'll find a queen bed and behind a door is an anteroom with a full bed for an extra sleeping area. Kayaks and a canoe available for your use on the river. Great access to downtown Whitefish and minutes from everything else the Flathead Valley has to offer.

Available as a monthly rental, all utilities included. Upgraded cable TV package and internet. Price for March - June, 2020 is $2200 per month, and July, August and September at $3000.00.

(RLNE3781704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles have any available units?
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles have?
Some of 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles currently offering any rent specials?
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles pet-friendly?
No, 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles offer parking?
Yes, 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles does offer parking.
Does 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles have a pool?
No, 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles does not have a pool.
Does 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles have accessible units?
No, 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles does not have units with air conditioning.
