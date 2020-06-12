/
3 bedroom apartments
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitefish, MT
1340 Wisconsin Ave. C
1340 Wisconsin Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
Unit C Available 09/15/20 Luxury Lakefront Living - Property Id: 184378 **NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER. Please do not contact in regards to July or August.
2313 Houston Point Dr
2313 Houston Point Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Whitefish Home - Property Id: 44986 Beautiful home on wooded lot - Close to skiing, lake access, and downtown! $2,200/per month, utilities are not included. Small dog accepted with references and additional deposit.
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.
530 Glenwood Road
530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002 Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
620 O'Brien
620 Obrien Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Wonderful secluded home - Available June 10th for a year lease. Walking distance to downtown and Whitefish River! Three bedroom, two bath home on two stories in the heart of Whitefish. Downstairs are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a family room.
114 Fairway
114 Fairway Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Fabulous Townhome Near Grouse Mountain Lodge - Fabulous townhome near Grouse Mountain Lodge with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two floors. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level and a two car attached garage.
668 Copperwood Ct.
668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1817 sqft
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage. The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386 Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile.
Results within 10 miles of Whitefish
2186 Tamarack Ln
2186 Tamarack Lane, Flathead County, MT
One of the largest and most well-appointed of all of the luxury homes in the Flathead Valley, The Grand at Tamarack Tranquility offers 5,500 square feet of living space and superior amenities for discerning vacationers.