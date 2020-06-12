Apartment List
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitefish, MT

1340 Wisconsin Ave. C
1340 Wisconsin Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit C Available 09/15/20 Luxury Lakefront Living - Property Id: 184378 **NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER. Please do not contact in regards to July or August.

2313 Houston Point Dr
2313 Houston Point Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Whitefish Home - Property Id: 44986 Beautiful home on wooded lot - Close to skiing, lake access, and downtown! $2,200/per month, utilities are not included. Small dog accepted with references and additional deposit.

4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.

530 Glenwood Road
530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002 Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort.

620 O'Brien
620 Obrien Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Wonderful secluded home - Available June 10th for a year lease. Walking distance to downtown and Whitefish River! Three bedroom, two bath home on two stories in the heart of Whitefish. Downstairs are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a family room.

114 Fairway
114 Fairway Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Fabulous Townhome Near Grouse Mountain Lodge - Fabulous townhome near Grouse Mountain Lodge with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two floors. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level and a two car attached garage.

668 Copperwood Ct.
668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1817 sqft
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage. The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.

6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386 Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile.
2186 Tamarack Ln
2186 Tamarack Lane, Flathead County, MT
One of the largest and most well-appointed of all of the luxury homes in the Flathead Valley, The Grand at Tamarack Tranquility offers 5,500 square feet of living space and superior amenities for discerning vacationers.

