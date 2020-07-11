Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:25 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Whitefish, MT with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29 Pheasant Run, Unit 204
29 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/04/20 Whitefish Crossing Pet Friendly 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 252750 This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B
104 Colorado Ave, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1011 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245 This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles Available 10/06/20 Great, furnished 2/2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
477 Aspen Ct.
477 Aspen Court, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
980 sqft
477 Aspen Ct. Available 08/03/20 Adorable Furnished Townhouse - Cute two story, furnished townhouse with attached garage. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining and living room area with a half bath.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2284 Houston Point Drive
2284 Houston Point Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1980 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Whitefish Lake views from upper deck and a path for lake access. Boat slip can be used during the day but not overnight. Nice master with attached bathroom including shower and soaking tub.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B
6003 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1234 sqft
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391 Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1750 E Lakeshore #201
1750 East Lakeshore Drive, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1081 sqft
Mountain Harbor Condo with Recent Upgrades - Property Id: 74784 AVAILABLE NOW thru MAY 31st.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
668 Copperwood Ct.
668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1817 sqft
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage. The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
920 2nd Street E
920 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
203 Fir Ave.
203 Fir Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Great 2 bedroom duplex in Whitefish! - Walking distance to Whitefish schools, restaurants, downtown, Whitefish river, and the city beach! This adorable 2 story duplex is ready to rent. Brand new carpet, and flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Whitefish

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
586 Bright Star Trl
586 Bright Star Trl, Flathead County, MT
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Apartment centrally located to Kalispell/Whitefish - Property Id: 13635 One bedroom one bath apartment in a single-family home. Separate entrance with onsite parking. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator and microwave. All utilities included.
Results within 10 miles of Whitefish

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8 Martha Road, Unit 1
8 Martha Road, Columbia Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Available 06/10/20 Columbia Falls 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 155720 This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is close to shopping. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Spacious bedrooms and storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Whitefish, MT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whitefish apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

