14 Apartments for rent in Whitefish, MT with washer-dryer
29 Pheasant Run, Unit 204
29 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/04/20 Whitefish Crossing Pet Friendly 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 252750 This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B
104 Colorado Ave, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1011 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245 This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach.
477 Aspen Ct.
477 Aspen Court, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
980 sqft
477 Aspen Ct. Available 08/03/20 Adorable Furnished Townhouse - Cute two story, furnished townhouse with attached garage. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining and living room area with a half bath.
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.
1340 Wisconsin Ave A
1340 Wisconsin Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Three Bedroom Condo on Whitefish Lake - Property Id: 273849 This stunning condo is the perfect mix of luxury meets mountain living.
530 Glenwood Road
530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002 Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B
6003 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1234 sqft
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391 Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio
6002 St Moritz Dr Unit C
6002 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming Soon! Townhouse in The Monterra at Whitefish. - Available May 1st Full privileges in club house, gym, pool, and sauna. $50 additional deposit for iButton giving access to amenities. Tenant pays gas and electric.Central gas heat and A/C.
1750 E Lakeshore #201
1750 East Lakeshore Drive, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Mountain Harbor Condo with Recent Upgrades - Property Id: 74784 AVAILABLE NOW thru MAY 31st.
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386 Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile.
28 WILLOWBROOK CLOSE
28 Willowbrook Close, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adorable Whitefish Bungalow - Property Id: 254509 This Property is Only Available During August and September 2020. A longer lease term (up to 6 months) may be negotiated if requested.
920 2nd Street E
920 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish.
61 CEDAR POINTE LOOP
61 Cedar Pointe Loop, Columbia Falls, MT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Columbia Falls Furnished Home by River- Utilities - Property Id: 74016 Beautiful Furnished 2400sq ft home for rent in a quiet and secluded area of Columbia Falls.
8 Martha Road, Unit 1
8 Martha Road, Columbia Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available 06/10/20 Columbia Falls 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 155720 This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is close to shopping. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Spacious bedrooms and storage.
1361 Church Drive
1361 Church Dr, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
Brand New/Country Living - Country Living out of the hustle and bustle. This home has been 100% remodeled right down to the sheet rock. New flooring, cabinets, window treatments, paint, shower, toilet, sink, appliances etc.