Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Flathead County, MT

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1750 E. Lakeshore Drive #209
1750 East Lakeshore Drive, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1081 sqft
Available 09/15/20 Cozy Condo Close to Downtown and Ski Resort - Property Id: 35472 Available September 15, 2020 - MAY 31, 2021 $1800 per month - INCLUDES UTILITIES! Fully furnished condo just 2 miles from downtown Whitefish and 10 minutes to

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Colorado Ave
110 Colorado Avenue, Whitefish, MT
Studio
$1,100
Studio Apartment Whitefish - Property Id: 154251 Nicely appointed, 3rd floor studio apartment. Walking distance to downtown Whitefish. W/D on site. $1100/month. Offered by Whitefish Property Management 406-863-4651.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B
6003 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1234 sqft
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391 Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Pheasant Run, Unit 204
29 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Whitefish Crossing 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 295745 This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
28 WILLOWBROOK CLOSE
28 Willowbrook Close, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adorable Whitefish Bungalow - Property Id: 254509 This Property is Only Available During August and September 2020. A longer lease term (up to 6 months) may be negotiated if requested.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
275 3rd Ave WestNorth b
275 3rd Ave, Kalispell, MT
Studio
$1,250
1488 sqft
Commericial space off Idaho Street - Property Id: 206923 Formerly Retail Business Location,one large open spaces, 1488 on south @1250.00 with shared bathroom, parking in back available and along street. Zone heating.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Fir Ave.
203 Fir Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Great 2 bedroom duplex in Whitefish! - Walking distance to Whitefish schools, restaurants, downtown, Whitefish river, and the city beach! This adorable 2 story duplex is ready to rent. Brand new carpet, and flooring throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1372 Airport Rd
1372 Airport Road, Kalispell, MT
Studio
$875
Commercial Property - (RLNE5906321)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
920 2nd Street E
920 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive, Flathead County, MT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive Available 10/01/20 Whitefish Lake View for days................. - Available October 1st- May 31st.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
527 Spokane Ave
527 Spokane Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
869 sqft
Whitefish 2 BR House Near Downtown - 2 BR, 1 BA house in Whitefish on Spokane Ave. Washer/Dryer included. Evaporative cooler. Just a couple of blocks from downtown. Washer/Dryer included. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. $1300.00/month.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5029 Tumblehome Ave.
5029 Tumblehome Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
5029 Tumblehome Ave. Available 08/08/20 River Lakes Home - Available August 10th, 2020 for a year lease. Lovely 3/2 home on one level. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2734 Plaza Road
2734 Plaza Road, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
2734 Plaza Road Available 10/05/20 Lovely Furnished Whitefish Lake Home - Beautiful views of Whitefish Lake! Newly remodeled, furnished, 2 bedroom/, 2 bath home on 2 levels.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6205 Davos Lane "H" Fireside Retreat at Monterra
6205 Davos Lane, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,500
990 sqft
6205 Davos Lane "H" Fireside Retreat at Monterra Available 08/02/20 Fireside Retreat at the Monterra - Available August, through May 31st 2021.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles Available 10/06/20 Great, furnished 2/2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 1/2 3rd Street East
1344 1/2 3rd St, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
1344 1/2 3rd Street East Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom home near ballparks and schools - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home on 3rd street, close to the ballparks and schools. The house has a yard, carport and washer and dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
159 Wagonwheel Road
159 Wagon Wheel Rd, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
159 Wagonwheel Road Available 08/22/20 Wagon Wheel 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Large Garage! - Private surroundings in this custom built, 2 Bedroom 2 bath home on 18 acres of forested land with a bonus room with lots of possibilities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
477 Aspen Ct.
477 Aspen Court, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
980 sqft
477 Aspen Ct. Available 08/02/20 Adorable Furnished Townhouse - Cute two story, furnished townhouse with attached garage. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining and living room area with a half bath.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2186 Tamarack Ln
2186 Tamarack Lane, Flathead County, MT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5500 sqft
One of the largest and most well-appointed of all of the luxury homes in the Flathead Valley, The Grand at Tamarack Tranquility offers 5,500 square feet of living space and superior amenities for discerning vacationers.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
110 S Cedar Dr Ste A
110 South Cedar Drive, Evergreen, MT
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
Commercial Space. Cedar Business Center 110 S. Cedar Drive Kalispell (Evergreen) Suites A & B: Office or light industrial spaces for Lease. May be Leased separately or together. Units are ~700 sq. ft.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2284 Houston Point Drive
2284 Houston Point Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1980 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Whitefish Lake views from upper deck and a path for lake access. Boat slip can be used during the day but not overnight. Nice master with attached bathroom including shower and soaking tub.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Flathead County?
Apartment Rentals in Flathead County start at $500/month.
What cities in or around Flathead County have apartments for rent?
Missoula, Kalispell, and Whitefish have apartments for rent.

