flathead county
38 Apartments for rent in Flathead County, MT📍
1750 E. Lakeshore Drive #209
1750 East Lakeshore Drive, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1081 sqft
Available 09/15/20 Cozy Condo Close to Downtown and Ski Resort - Property Id: 35472 Available September 15, 2020 - MAY 31, 2021 $1800 per month - INCLUDES UTILITIES! Fully furnished condo just 2 miles from downtown Whitefish and 10 minutes to
110 Colorado Ave
110 Colorado Avenue, Whitefish, MT
Studio
$1,100
Studio Apartment Whitefish - Property Id: 154251 Nicely appointed, 3rd floor studio apartment. Walking distance to downtown Whitefish. W/D on site. $1100/month. Offered by Whitefish Property Management 406-863-4651.
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B
6003 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1234 sqft
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391 Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio
29 Pheasant Run, Unit 204
29 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Whitefish Crossing 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 295745 This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom.
28 WILLOWBROOK CLOSE
28 Willowbrook Close, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adorable Whitefish Bungalow - Property Id: 254509 This Property is Only Available During August and September 2020. A longer lease term (up to 6 months) may be negotiated if requested.
275 3rd Ave WestNorth b
275 3rd Ave, Kalispell, MT
Studio
$1,250
1488 sqft
Commericial space off Idaho Street - Property Id: 206923 Formerly Retail Business Location,one large open spaces, 1488 on south @1250.00 with shared bathroom, parking in back available and along street. Zone heating.
203 Fir Ave.
203 Fir Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Great 2 bedroom duplex in Whitefish! - Walking distance to Whitefish schools, restaurants, downtown, Whitefish river, and the city beach! This adorable 2 story duplex is ready to rent. Brand new carpet, and flooring throughout.
1372 Airport Rd
1372 Airport Road, Kalispell, MT
Studio
$875
Commercial Property - (RLNE5906321)
920 2nd Street E
920 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish.
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive, Flathead County, MT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive Available 10/01/20 Whitefish Lake View for days................. - Available October 1st- May 31st.
527 Spokane Ave
527 Spokane Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
869 sqft
Whitefish 2 BR House Near Downtown - 2 BR, 1 BA house in Whitefish on Spokane Ave. Washer/Dryer included. Evaporative cooler. Just a couple of blocks from downtown. Washer/Dryer included. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. $1300.00/month.
5029 Tumblehome Ave.
5029 Tumblehome Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
5029 Tumblehome Ave. Available 08/08/20 River Lakes Home - Available August 10th, 2020 for a year lease. Lovely 3/2 home on one level. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area.
2734 Plaza Road
2734 Plaza Road, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
2734 Plaza Road Available 10/05/20 Lovely Furnished Whitefish Lake Home - Beautiful views of Whitefish Lake! Newly remodeled, furnished, 2 bedroom/, 2 bath home on 2 levels.
6205 Davos Lane "H" Fireside Retreat at Monterra
6205 Davos Lane, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,500
990 sqft
6205 Davos Lane "H" Fireside Retreat at Monterra Available 08/02/20 Fireside Retreat at the Monterra - Available August, through May 31st 2021.
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles Available 10/06/20 Great, furnished 2/2.
1344 1/2 3rd Street East
1344 1/2 3rd St, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
1344 1/2 3rd Street East Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom home near ballparks and schools - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home on 3rd street, close to the ballparks and schools. The house has a yard, carport and washer and dryer.
159 Wagonwheel Road
159 Wagon Wheel Rd, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
159 Wagonwheel Road Available 08/22/20 Wagon Wheel 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Large Garage! - Private surroundings in this custom built, 2 Bedroom 2 bath home on 18 acres of forested land with a bonus room with lots of possibilities.
477 Aspen Ct.
477 Aspen Court, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
980 sqft
477 Aspen Ct. Available 08/02/20 Adorable Furnished Townhouse - Cute two story, furnished townhouse with attached garage. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining and living room area with a half bath.
2186 Tamarack Ln
2186 Tamarack Lane, Flathead County, MT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5500 sqft
One of the largest and most well-appointed of all of the luxury homes in the Flathead Valley, The Grand at Tamarack Tranquility offers 5,500 square feet of living space and superior amenities for discerning vacationers.
110 S Cedar Dr Ste A
110 South Cedar Drive, Evergreen, MT
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
Commercial Space. Cedar Business Center 110 S. Cedar Drive Kalispell (Evergreen) Suites A & B: Office or light industrial spaces for Lease. May be Leased separately or together. Units are ~700 sq. ft.
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.
2284 Houston Point Drive
2284 Houston Point Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1980 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Whitefish Lake views from upper deck and a path for lake access. Boat slip can be used during the day but not overnight. Nice master with attached bathroom including shower and soaking tub.