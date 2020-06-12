34 Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT

Neighborhoods:

The thing about describing housing in Missoula is the city is so much more about what’s outside than inside (Rattlesnake National Recreation Area, Pattee Canyon Recreation Area, etc.). That said, there are certain neighborhoods you’ll want to investigate, each of which carry their own distinct vibe and culture.

Downtown:

With tons of bars, coffee shops, pizza parlors, art houses, restaurants and cafes scattered throughout the streets, the downtown neighborhood is definitely a convenient place to live. A select number of apartments, multiplexes and rental houses exist and with diligence (and a little luck), you may be able to nab one. If you do, the area will offer you an abundance of food, shopping and nightlife nearby, and you’ll be able to walk or bike just about anywhere.

South Hills:

The South Hills area provides an abundance of rental units. The neighborhoods are spread out, so you will probably have to drive a car to get downtown (or ride a bike if you have one).

Rattlesnake:

This quaint, scenic part of town is a mix of homes, apartments and multiplexes nestled in and out of the woods at the foot of the Rattlesnake National Recreational Area. Most of the housing options here are surrounded by trees and you can bike downtown in ten minutes.

West End (Orchard Home, Mullan Road)

In the West End, there are fewer apartments than big homes. However, the neighborhoods are newer and the region feels more “suburban” than other parts of town. It is close to Reserve Street, the stretch of town holding the city’s big box stores and strip malls.

East Missoula:

This part of town is tucked on the east side and is in close proximity to downtown. There are fewer large homes and housing options are mostly apartment complexes and trailer homes.

North Side:

This up and coming part of town has been renovated in recent years through a number of revamping initiatives. The city’s focus on economic development has given it a fresh facelift. Neighborhood councils have been added and cultural centers established. Brewpubs and art galleries have sprung up which have made it a viable place for people to call home.

Miller Creek:

This area is on the outskirts of town and a bit of a drive if you have to commute every day. However, it offers some of the most scenic and beautiful views in the city limits. Moreover, it has the nestled, small town feel that many people move to Montana to experience. If you move to the Miller Creek area, you will likely have a big yard. An ideal living spot for people with vehicles who love open spaces.