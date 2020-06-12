34 Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT📍
Missoula offers no shortage of things to do. The outskirts of town hold opportunities for skiing, mountain biking, hiking, backpacking, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. Within the city limits, folks like to relax and take it easy. Brewpubs, art galleries and coffee shops decorate the main drag.
In Missoula, you’ll be considered a local once you’ve: 1. Hiked up to the big M on the hill; 2. Played a round of Frisbee golf (Folf) at Pattee Canyon; and 3. Eaten “brains and eggs” at The Ox. Until then, let’s work on finding you a Missoula apartment.
For years, the mantra in Missoula was to “live wherever you could find a place.” Although that pressure has let up some in recent years as the city has grown and new housing has been developed, it’s still no cakewalk for renters to find a place. The best advice from the Missoula Chamber of Commerce? “Start early.” It may take a while and there is a large range of housing styles and quality. Since most places require a 12-month lease, you want to make sure you are happy with your decision. Additionally, there are lots of property management places so it is best to try out several to find the best fit. Locals know that the best time to find housing is in early summer. Many places are vacant this time of year. But hurry— by August they will be filling up again. One thing many locals don’t know is there is another let-up time in late December. If you’re quick, you can snag something then.
The thing about describing housing in Missoula is the city is so much more about what’s outside than inside (Rattlesnake National Recreation Area, Pattee Canyon Recreation Area, etc.). That said, there are certain neighborhoods you’ll want to investigate, each of which carry their own distinct vibe and culture.
Downtown:
With tons of bars, coffee shops, pizza parlors, art houses, restaurants and cafes scattered throughout the streets, the downtown neighborhood is definitely a convenient place to live. A select number of apartments, multiplexes and rental houses exist and with diligence (and a little luck), you may be able to nab one. If you do, the area will offer you an abundance of food, shopping and nightlife nearby, and you’ll be able to walk or bike just about anywhere.
South Hills:
The South Hills area provides an abundance of rental units. The neighborhoods are spread out, so you will probably have to drive a car to get downtown (or ride a bike if you have one).
Rattlesnake:
This quaint, scenic part of town is a mix of homes, apartments and multiplexes nestled in and out of the woods at the foot of the Rattlesnake National Recreational Area. Most of the housing options here are surrounded by trees and you can bike downtown in ten minutes.
West End (Orchard Home, Mullan Road)
In the West End, there are fewer apartments than big homes. However, the neighborhoods are newer and the region feels more “suburban” than other parts of town. It is close to Reserve Street, the stretch of town holding the city’s big box stores and strip malls.
East Missoula:
This part of town is tucked on the east side and is in close proximity to downtown. There are fewer large homes and housing options are mostly apartment complexes and trailer homes.
North Side:
This up and coming part of town has been renovated in recent years through a number of revamping initiatives. The city’s focus on economic development has given it a fresh facelift. Neighborhood councils have been added and cultural centers established. Brewpubs and art galleries have sprung up which have made it a viable place for people to call home.
Miller Creek:
This area is on the outskirts of town and a bit of a drive if you have to commute every day. However, it offers some of the most scenic and beautiful views in the city limits. Moreover, it has the nestled, small town feel that many people move to Montana to experience. If you move to the Miller Creek area, you will likely have a big yard. An ideal living spot for people with vehicles who love open spaces.
Missoula is a small town. Although its bus system now offers service to most neighborhoods, you won’t find super comprehensive routes or schedules that run all night. There is no urban train or trolley car. There are a few taxi cabs services but in general, if you are planning on being out in the evenings, you need to plan ahead. The same goes for your daily commute.
The good news is Missoula is considered one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country and there are paths to get you everywhere, many of which are out of traffic. It is also very walkable with a number of pedestrian bridges and walkways. With a little forethought, you will find a transportation system that works best for you.
June 2020 Missoula Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Missoula Rent Report. Missoula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missoula rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Missoula rents held steady over the past month
Missoula rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Missoula stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $921 for a two-bedroom. Missoula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Missoula rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased in Missoula, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Missoula is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Missoula's median two-bedroom rent of $921 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Missoula.
- While Missoula's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Missoula than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Missoula.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.