34 Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
628 Edith St
628 Edith Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
New This Week!! Spacious Home in the Slant Street Neighborhood - This unit is occupied until 7/4/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
123 Livingston
123 Livingston Street, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
123 Livingston Available 06/19/20 Great 2-Bedroom by Campbell Park - Great 2-bedroom 1-bath apartment on the main floor inside the home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverfront
1 Unit Available
1101 S 3rd W #203
1101 South 3rd Street West, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
1101 S 3rd W #203 Available 07/07/20 High End Mid-Town Condo - High End Mid-Town Condo close to The Good Food Store! This is a one bedroom one bathroom condo with a garage and one extra parking space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Creek
1 Unit Available
2801 Highcliff Ct #6
2801 Highcliff Court, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
928 sqft
2801 Highcliff Ct #6 Available 06/22/20 Pet Friendly! Two Bedroom Grant Creek Condo - Hiking, Shopping and Easy Access to the U! - This home features two levels of living with both bedrooms on the upper level as well as the full bathroom and laundry

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moose Can Gully
1 Unit Available
103 Grandview Way
103 Grandview Way, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
103 Grandview Way Available 07/18/20 Great Four Bedroom Home! - This beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom home is located in the South Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4039 Yorkshire Place
4039 Yorkshire Place, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1655 sqft
4039 Yorkshire Place Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly Home In Pleasant View! - Pleasant View Home near the Park 4039 Yorkshire Place Missoula, MT 59808 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2 Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $2000.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
630 Livingston Ave
630 Livingston Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
630 Livingston Ave Available 07/16/20 Beautiful home -- near UM, schools parks - Rent: 1895.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 1895.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A
1850 South 5th Street West, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Spacious Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo - 1850 S 5th St A Missoula, MT 59801 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2.5 Monthly Rent: $1,695.00 Security Deposit: $1,800.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South 39th Street
1 Unit Available
136 Cohosset
136 Cohosset Drive, Missoula, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
136 Cohosset Available 07/02/20 Nice 5-Bedroom 2-Bath Home in the Wapikiya Area! - This nice five bedroom, two bath home located in the Wapikiya area features D/W, W/D hookups, large fenced yard, and a single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University District
1 Unit Available
110 South Avenue E.
110 South Avenue East, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1872 sqft
110 South Avenue E. Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly University Area Home - 110 South Ave. E Missoula, MT 59801 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 1 Bathrooms: 2 Monthly Rent: $1395.00 Security Deposit: $1500.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Rattlesnake
1 Unit Available
1019 Poplar St
1019 Poplar Street, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Four Bedroom House in the Rattlesnake - This unit is occupied until 7/12/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
524 SW Higgins Avenue
524 SW Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
524 SW Higgins Avenue Available 07/30/20 Large Three Bedroom Two Bath Home! - This large three bedroom, two bathroom house is very spacious and is located close to restaurants, shopping, the Kim William Trail and is more on the South West part of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University District
1 Unit Available
925 Helen
925 Helen Ave, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$550
One-Bedroom Apartment in the University Area - Super cute and cozy apartment, located just one block from the University of Montana. This is a basement unit, but with the large windows you'll forget you're a few steps below ground level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2015 Strand #A
2015 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2350 sqft
2015 Strand #A Available 08/01/20 Brand New Build - Immaculate 4-5 bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 40.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2008 South 7th Street West
2008 S 7th St W, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
DUPLEX - Well-maintained, lower level, 3 bedroom apartment with pergo flooring, washer and dryer included (not warrantied by the owner), shared fenced yard with mature landscaping. 1 dog on approval with additional deposit & monthly pet rent.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
1224 Eaton Street
1224 Eaton Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
FOUR PLEX - JUST REDUCED! Close to work, close to play, close to perfect! This main level apartment features an expansive kitchen area with plenty of storage, open floor plan, newer flooring and sizable bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Heart of Missoula
1 Unit Available
410 W Spruce St, Apartment
410 West Spruce Street, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
$1,500 for 30 day rental. $1300 per month for 3 month rental. $1200 per month for 6 month or longer. This furnished upscale downtown apartment offers nearly everything a person could want in a short-term or long-term rental.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2237 South 3rd Street West
2237 South 3rd Street West, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Lovely, newly remodeled Garden Level apartment below counseling offices. Quiet, private, fresh paint, new flooring, new appliances, washer/dryer, dishwasher, storage, partially furnished, utilities included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2050 S. 14th St. W.
2050 South 14th Street West, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
MISSOULA - Centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a dishwasher, kitchen island, dining room, washer and dryer hookups, gas hot water heat system, exterior storage unit, one assigned parking space, and 900 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Riverfront
1 Unit Available
418 S. 2nd St. W.
418 South 2nd Street West, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
MISSOULA - Two four-plexes in a park like setting featuring 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom units.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2780 Flynn Ln
2780 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
# AVAILABLE on August 1st (negotiable), start accepting application NOW. No smoking. Sorry, firm on no pets policy. Pleasant View House for Rent located in the Hellgate Elementary School District. 4 Bedroom (BED, BR), 2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Riverfront
1 Unit Available
1417 1/2 S. 2nd St. W.
1417 1/2 S 2nd St W, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
560 sqft
MISSOULA – Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the 3rd Street and Russell corridor. The remodeled kitchen uses a small space efficiently with butcher block counters and a bright subway tile back splash.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
1560 Scott St.
1560 Scott Street, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$795
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MISSOULA - This 4 plex built in 2010, offers a care free living with a private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
University District
1 Unit Available
640 Woodworth
640 Woodworth Ave, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
640 Woodworth Available 06/22/20 University Area Home - 4 Bed - 3 Bath - Rent: 2395.00 Utility Fee: 40.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2395.

Median Rent in Missoula

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Missoula is $744, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $921.
Studio
$689
1 Bed
$744
2 Beds
$921
3+ Beds
$1,341
City GuideMissoula
Welcome to Missoula, Montana! In Missoula, outdoor recreation is a way of life and the region’s stunning mountains and crystalline rivers lure thousands of people here every year. After all, this is the state where Robert Redford filmed “A River Runs Through It” and David James Duncan penned “The River Why.” (And though we have no proof, we’re pretty sure John Denver was sitting at Lolo Pass when he wrote “Wild Montana Skies.”) On this page, we’re going to help you find the perfect place to l...
About Missoula

Missoula offers no shortage of things to do. The outskirts of town hold opportunities for skiing, mountain biking, hiking, backpacking, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. Within the city limits, folks like to relax and take it easy. Brewpubs, art galleries and coffee shops decorate the main drag.

In Missoula, you’ll be considered a local once you’ve: 1. Hiked up to the big M on the hill; 2. Played a round of Frisbee golf (Folf) at Pattee Canyon; and 3. Eaten “brains and eggs” at The Ox. Until then, let’s work on finding you a Missoula apartment.

Finding a Place

For years, the mantra in Missoula was to “live wherever you could find a place.” Although that pressure has let up some in recent years as the city has grown and new housing has been developed, it’s still no cakewalk for renters to find a place. The best advice from the Missoula Chamber of Commerce? “Start early.” It may take a while and there is a large range of housing styles and quality. Since most places require a 12-month lease, you want to make sure you are happy with your decision. Additionally, there are lots of property management places so it is best to try out several to find the best fit. Locals know that the best time to find housing is in early summer. Many places are vacant this time of year. But hurry— by August they will be filling up again. One thing many locals don’t know is there is another let-up time in late December. If you’re quick, you can snag something then.

Neighborhoods:

The thing about describing housing in Missoula is the city is so much more about what’s outside than inside (Rattlesnake National Recreation Area, Pattee Canyon Recreation Area, etc.). That said, there are certain neighborhoods you’ll want to investigate, each of which carry their own distinct vibe and culture.

Downtown:

With tons of bars, coffee shops, pizza parlors, art houses, restaurants and cafes scattered throughout the streets, the downtown neighborhood is definitely a convenient place to live. A select number of apartments, multiplexes and rental houses exist and with diligence (and a little luck), you may be able to nab one. If you do, the area will offer you an abundance of food, shopping and nightlife nearby, and you’ll be able to walk or bike just about anywhere.

South Hills:

The South Hills area provides an abundance of rental units. The neighborhoods are spread out, so you will probably have to drive a car to get downtown (or ride a bike if you have one).

Rattlesnake:

This quaint, scenic part of town is a mix of homes, apartments and multiplexes nestled in and out of the woods at the foot of the Rattlesnake National Recreational Area. Most of the housing options here are surrounded by trees and you can bike downtown in ten minutes.

West End (Orchard Home, Mullan Road)

In the West End, there are fewer apartments than big homes. However, the neighborhoods are newer and the region feels more “suburban” than other parts of town. It is close to Reserve Street, the stretch of town holding the city’s big box stores and strip malls.

East Missoula:

This part of town is tucked on the east side and is in close proximity to downtown. There are fewer large homes and housing options are mostly apartment complexes and trailer homes.

North Side:

This up and coming part of town has been renovated in recent years through a number of revamping initiatives. The city’s focus on economic development has given it a fresh facelift. Neighborhood councils have been added and cultural centers established. Brewpubs and art galleries have sprung up which have made it a viable place for people to call home.

Miller Creek:

This area is on the outskirts of town and a bit of a drive if you have to commute every day. However, it offers some of the most scenic and beautiful views in the city limits. Moreover, it has the nestled, small town feel that many people move to Montana to experience. If you move to the Miller Creek area, you will likely have a big yard. An ideal living spot for people with vehicles who love open spaces.

A Note on Transportation:

Missoula is a small town. Although its bus system now offers service to most neighborhoods, you won’t find super comprehensive routes or schedules that run all night. There is no urban train or trolley car. There are a few taxi cabs services but in general, if you are planning on being out in the evenings, you need to plan ahead. The same goes for your daily commute.

The good news is Missoula is considered one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country and there are paths to get you everywhere, many of which are out of traffic. It is also very walkable with a number of pedestrian bridges and walkways. With a little forethought, you will find a transportation system that works best for you.

June 2020 Missoula Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Missoula Rent Report. Missoula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missoula rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Missoula rents held steady over the past month

Missoula rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Missoula stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $921 for a two-bedroom. Missoula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Missoula rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Missoula, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Missoula is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Missoula's median two-bedroom rent of $921 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Missoula.
    • While Missoula's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Missoula than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Missoula.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Missoula?
    In Missoula, the median rent is $689 for a studio, $744 for a 1-bedroom, $921 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,341 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Missoula, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.

