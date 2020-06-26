Apartment List
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:35 AM

3 Apartments for rent in Rexburg, ID

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
378 W 3rd S
378 West 3rd South, Rexburg, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
2020 sqft
4 bed, 2 bath home in Rexburg - Just a few blocks west of campus, this home features 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, lots of natural sunlight, tons of storage, a 1 car garage (not automatic), and a beautiful yard.
Results within 10 miles of Rexburg

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
124 E 1st N
124 East 1st North, St. Anthony, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1770 sqft
PERFECT HOME FULL OF CHARACTER FOR RENT IN ST.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
44 N 8th W Unit C
44 North 8th West, St. Anthony, ID
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Brand New 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Available! Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven and Fridge, Dining Area, Living Room with Balcony, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED, Large Spacious 1 Car Garage with Storage Area No Smoking and One

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rexburg?
The average rent price for Rexburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rexburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rexburg from include Ammon, and Idaho Falls.

