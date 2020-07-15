/
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near Great Falls College Montana State University
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Talus
2100 26th St S, Great Falls, MT
Studio
$825
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-inspired pool and grilling stations. Less than five minutes from University of Great Falls.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3401 Central Ave.
3401 Central Avenue, Great Falls, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 291296 This clean 3 bedroom is located at 3401 Central Ave. This home has single car garage that can be used for a small car or storage. It also has a separate off street parking pad.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
722 6th Ave S
722 6th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 308597 Spacious 3 bedroom home with a quaint covered front porch. Formal dining with beautiful built in cabinets.
Last updated January 24 at 11:25 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 16th St South
1509 16th Street South, Great Falls, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2000 sqft
4 bedroom home - Property Id: 102272 this house has lots of good things - hardwood floors, carpeting, washer dryer, fenced yard, clean well cared for lots of storage and lots of good neighbors in a great neighborhood.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
223 9th Ave. South
223 9th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Available 04/05/20 Tiny 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 255873 this is a quaint little cottage just a block off 10th Ave. South. It is all newly remodeled, has a washer dryer hookup, fenced yard, small pet is negotiable street parking.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4619 5th Ave South
4619 5th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Eastend 2 BD/1 Bath $700 - Property Id: 58625 Spacious apartment. Newer carpet/paint. 2 bedrooms with very large closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Heat/water/garbage included in rent, tenant only pays electricity.