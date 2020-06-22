All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3323 N 27th Ave #5

3323 North 27th Avenue · (406) 556-7187
Location

3323 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3323 N 27th Ave #5 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
3323 N 27th Ave #5 Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom Capstone Condo - This is a highly desirable condo in the Capstone COA. Conveniently located in the Cattail Creek Subdivision, close to Target & Costco.

2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms. It has bamboo floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, and a single car garage. Water and Sewer are included in the lease. Tenant responsible for all other utilities (Gas,Electric, Trash, Cable/Internet).

No smoking, no pets. Sorry, this is not negotiable.

Please respect our tenant's privacy and do not approach the property without a scheduled showing with Minnick Management.

All of our tenants need to have $100,000 of renters insurance. Tenants will need to pay $9.50 per month for renters insurance if they do not provide proof of their own insurance.

Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we look into rental history and call current/previous landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick can ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will need a co-signer. If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3838093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 N 27th Ave #5 have any available units?
3323 N 27th Ave #5 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3323 N 27th Ave #5 have?
Some of 3323 N 27th Ave #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 N 27th Ave #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3323 N 27th Ave #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 N 27th Ave #5 pet-friendly?
No, 3323 N 27th Ave #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 3323 N 27th Ave #5 offer parking?
Yes, 3323 N 27th Ave #5 does offer parking.
Does 3323 N 27th Ave #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3323 N 27th Ave #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 N 27th Ave #5 have a pool?
No, 3323 N 27th Ave #5 does not have a pool.
Does 3323 N 27th Ave #5 have accessible units?
No, 3323 N 27th Ave #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 N 27th Ave #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 N 27th Ave #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 N 27th Ave #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3323 N 27th Ave #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
