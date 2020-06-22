Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

3323 N 27th Ave #5 Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom Capstone Condo - This is a highly desirable condo in the Capstone COA. Conveniently located in the Cattail Creek Subdivision, close to Target & Costco.



2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms. It has bamboo floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, and a single car garage. Water and Sewer are included in the lease. Tenant responsible for all other utilities (Gas,Electric, Trash, Cable/Internet).



No smoking, no pets. Sorry, this is not negotiable.



Please respect our tenant's privacy and do not approach the property without a scheduled showing with Minnick Management.



All of our tenants need to have $100,000 of renters insurance. Tenants will need to pay $9.50 per month for renters insurance if they do not provide proof of their own insurance.



Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we look into rental history and call current/previous landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick can ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will need a co-signer. If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3838093)