Last updated June 13 2020

16 Apartments for rent in Billings, MT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
West End
10 Units Available
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$905
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1316 sqft
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Shiloh
11 Units Available
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
Heights
4 Units Available
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.

Shiloh
1 Unit Available
283 Cape Cod Dr.
283 Cape Cod Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
Spacious Westend Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 7349 Excellent 2100 sqf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath End unit apartment in a quiet Westend neighborhood that is close to schools and shopping.

West End
1 Unit Available
1212 Blair 3
1212 Blair Lane, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1113 sqft
Great west-end condo - Property Id: 25600 Wonderful condo in quiet, central location. Surrounded by mature trees and lush, green grass. Close to West Park Plaza. Enjoy your privacy provided by the enclosed patio.

Shiloh
1 Unit Available
3250 Rosebud Dr C
3250 Rosebud Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
New Westend Apartment Building! - Property Id: 278424 Brand new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments in a convenient location by 32nd. Street West and King Ave.

West End
1 Unit Available
1315 Miles Ave.
1315 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2200 sqft
1315 Miles Ave. Available 07/02/20 Spacious & Clean 4 Bedroom Home - RENT: $1450 + utilities DEPOSIT: $1500 Tenant pays all utilities 4 bedroom (1 non-egress) + 2.

West End
1 Unit Available
2170 Dallas Drive
2170 Dallas Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
2170 Dallas Drive Available 06/22/20 Wonderful Westend Location - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a desirable westend neighborhood, close to schools and shopping with central air and gas forced heat.

South Side
1 Unit Available
2915 2nd Ave S, #101
2915 2nd Avenue South, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a very modern 1 bdm 1 bath condo in a gated community. It is one level with an open living room/kitchen area. It has super tall ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows on the east side of the living room.

Heights
1 Unit Available
125 Windsor Circle North
125 Windsor Circle North, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1368 sqft
Nice large 3 bdrm, 2 bath mobile home in the Heights. (1368 Sq Ft) Home has central air, dishwasher, good sized covered deck, carport and a storage shed. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn maintenance.

Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
1108 Sunnyside - 1
1108 Sunnyside Lane, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
This is a nice sized, main level 2 bdm 1 bath apt. It has a nice large lvg room, a newer kitchen, large bathroom, and washer dryer hook-ups. It has a large balcony going down into the backyard. Utilities paid. No Section 8 NO PETS

Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
1136 N 23rd
1136 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$575
480 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom home on the Northside, alley access. Washer/dryer hookups, small patio and yard. Tenants pay gas and electric. NO PETS or SECTION 8

Heights
1 Unit Available
842 Governors
842 Governors Blvd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2668 sqft
5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with

Terry
1 Unit Available
322 Burlington
322 Burlington Avenue, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2006 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming home near Pioneer Park - Property Id: 239127 Cute cottage home near Pioneer Park with plenty of space.

Shiloh
1 Unit Available
3141 Buttercup Dr
3141 Buttercup Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful Westend Bungalow - Property Id: 107005 Excellent property located in a desirable Westend neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features newer laminate floors, fireplace, loft area, front porch, 2 car garage, second floor balcony and a

Terry
1 Unit Available
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Billings, MT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Billings renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

