2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:32 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Billings, MT
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Heights
4 Units Available
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.
Last updated June 11 at 05:17pm
West End
10 Units Available
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$910
952 sqft
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Last updated June 11 at 05:15pm
Heights
13 Units Available
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$870
844 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Last updated June 11 at 05:11pm
Shiloh
13 Units Available
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
3250 Rosebud Dr C
3250 Rosebud Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
New Westend Apartment Building! - Property Id: 278424 Brand new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments in a convenient location by 32nd. Street West and King Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Terry
1 Unit Available
703 North 32nd St - 4
703 N 32nd St, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Nice large 2 bdrm apartment near downtown with a bonus room that can be dining room or another bdrm. New floors, New paint, New bathroom, LED lighting, storage unit and lots of fun shelving. Small dogs ok. Hot water heat is paid along with water.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
1108 Sunnyside - 1
1108 Sunnyside Lane, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
This is a nice sized, main level 2 bdm 1 bath apt. It has a nice large lvg room, a newer kitchen, large bathroom, and washer dryer hook-ups. It has a large balcony going down into the backyard. Utilities paid. No Section 8 NO PETS
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Heights
1 Unit Available
622 Oakmont #2
622 Oakmont Road, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$875
1120 sqft
This is a nice 2 bdm 1.5 bath condo in a great heights location. It has built in A/C units, laundry hook-ups, water paid, and electric baseboard heat. It has a small fenced area in back with a larger common yard area taken care of by the HOA.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
2405 9th Ave North
2405 9th Avenue North, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Large two bedroom apartment downtown. Walking distance to hospitals and parks. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. One room would fit, king bed. Living room is oversized with skylight for natural lighting. Large bathroom with lots of counter space.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Terry
1 Unit Available
44 Alderson Avenue
44 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house close to downtown!! - This nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Single garage and unfinished basement for extra storage. Nice yard on corner lot.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West End
1 Unit Available
2090 Glasser Pl
2090 Glasser Place, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1892 sqft
2 Bedroom West End Condo~ 2090 Glasser Place - This multi-level 2 bedroom condo is spacious and has a very unique set up! It features one full bathroom on the top floor as well as 2 bedrooms and office area, a half bath on the main level, and 3
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Terry
1 Unit Available
420 Broadwater Ave
420 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$580
646 sqft
Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Terry
1 Unit Available
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Billings
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1702 Dickie Road - 5
1702 Dickie Road, Lockwood, MT
2 Bedrooms
$650
600 sqft
NEW PRICE!!! Newly remodeled 2 bdrm, 1 bath mobile in Lockwood. New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and freshly painted throughout. Give us a call for a viewing. 248-6453 Tenants pay gas, electric and garbage.