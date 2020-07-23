Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:30 AM

14 Apartments for rent in St. Martin, MS with garages

St. Martin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
15300 Dismuke Ave
15300 Dismuke Drive, St. Martin, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,185
1639 sqft
Southwind Townhomes, Fabulous location! Convenient to I-10, Ocean Springs, D'Iberville shopping, and 1-110 to Biloxi casinos, amenities include swimming pool & garage. Tenant pays all utilities except water, $500 deposit required, 12-month lease.
Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid and upgraded High Speed Internet that will allow you to stream instafast! Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
615 Camellia Pointe Blvd
615 Camellia Pointe Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1834 sqft
First floor unit with wrap-around balcony overlooking Fort Bayou. Includes 2 parking spaces in attached parking garage with locked storage area. Gorgeous panoramic view of bayou.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3321 N 10th St
3321 North 10th Street, Gulf Park Estates, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2483 sqft
Perfect entertaining home with spacious open living area. Located on a half acre in the highly desired A+ rated Ocean Springs school district!!! 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room/office.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2102 Swetman Blvd
2102 Swetman Boulevard, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2121 sqft
Lots of space here!!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of room for family and entertaining. Home features 2 car garage, work shed, fenced back yard, screened in back porch, a bonus family/office/craft room and finished space above the garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Pine Lake Ct
9 Pine Lake Court, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2273 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Two story home with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, master bedroom is downstairs, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is occupied until August 1, 2020.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4125 Silverwood Drive
4125 Silverwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2456 sqft
Spacious Family Home In Ocean Springs! - This home has plenty of room for the whole family! It is located in the Waterford Village subdivision off of Groveland Road, North of HWY 90 in Ocean Springs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
2542 Brighton Circle
2542 Brighton Circle, Biloxi, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2748 sqft
Nice home in River Place! - NEW LOWER PRICE!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is move in ready!! Conveniently located to shopping and entertainment.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7 N Lakeview Dr
7 North Lakeview Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2367 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 N Lakeview Dr in Ocean Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2521 Promenade Blvd
2521 Promenade Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2500 sqft
Large 4br, 2.5 bath executive home with a split floor plan that is located in desirable Ocean Springs. Last privately owned home that backs up to the Gulf Island National Seashore Park. Close to Hwy 90, shopping, dining and schools.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Capri Pl
312 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
30 Brittany Ct
30 Brittany Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with single garage, fenced yard, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer (not to be replaced or repaired by owner). (RLNE5614892)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in St. Martin, MS

St. Martin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

