st martin
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
44 Apartments for rent in St. Martin, MS📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6808 Westwind Drive
6808 Westwind Dr, St. Martin, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2341 sqft
- Home located in Porteaux Bay Subdivision. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with split floor plan. Formal dining room and living room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3077280)
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
15300 Dismuke Ave
15300 Dismuke Drive, St. Martin, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,185
1639 sqft
Southwind Townhomes, Fabulous location! Convenient to I-10, Ocean Springs, D'Iberville shopping, and 1-110 to Biloxi casinos, amenities include swimming pool & garage. Tenant pays all utilities except water, $500 deposit required, 12-month lease.
Results within 1 mile of St. Martin
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 22 at 04:53 AM
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1408 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6100 Ridge Rd
6100 Ridge Road, Gulf Hills, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Fully furnished 4 bedroom home in Gulf Hills! 6100 Ridge Rd. - Beautifully furnished 4 bedroom home located on the edge of Gulf Hills golf course. Great area, schools. Close to shopping and beaches. This is a must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4807298)
1 of 67
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
15357 Camelot Dr
15357 Camelot Dr, D'Iberville, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3117 sqft
Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 3117 Sqft, 4 bdrm/3ba home. Entertain family and friends in the open layout that transitions from the kitchen to the living areas.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid and upgraded High Speed Internet that will allow you to stream instafast! Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
10226 Central Avenue - 1
10226 Central Avenue, D'Iberville, MS
Studio
$5,000
8064 sqft
Great location next to Neighborhood Walmart, in the heart of Downtown D'Iberville. Scarlett Pearl within 1 mile. Many possibilities. Great location next to Neighborhood Walmart, in the heart of Downtown D'Iberville. Scarlett Pearl within 1 mile.
Results within 5 miles of St. Martin
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 22 at 04:48 AM
3 Units Available
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
615 Camellia Pointe Blvd
615 Camellia Pointe Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1834 sqft
First floor unit with wrap-around balcony overlooking Fort Bayou. Includes 2 parking spaces in attached parking garage with locked storage area. Gorgeous panoramic view of bayou.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
128 Lee St A
128 Lee Street, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
975 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 Private Mid Century Modern near downtown - Property Id: 312869 Unique, light filled, beautiful space. This is within a private, gated compound.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Sandalwood Ct
10 Sandlewood Court, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
Single story brick home located in Forest Cove subdivision that includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner), fourth room that could be a den or bedroom, fenced yard, and two sheds.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Drive
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
602 Cottage Square
602 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
547 sqft
Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woolmarket
867 Reunion Place Circle
867 Reunion Place Cir, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1710 sqft
Immaculate Home!!! - Ready for you to put your personal touch on. Split bedroom plan. There's a soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity in master bathroom and large walk in closet in the Master Suite. Ceramic tile in wet areas.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Armand Oaks
108 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Neat and clean centrally located and ready for new tenants. Light and bright large rooms, easy to place furniture and ample storage closets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
17361 Palm Ridge Dr
17361 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2178 sqft
A beautiful home located near the D'Iberville Promenade and other attractions. Minutes from Keesler AFB, the casinos and beaches! Boasting a large fenced back yard, great for family gatherings and secure for children.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6577 Balboa Cir
6577 Balboa Circle, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1131 sqft
Now scheduling showings! Enjoy the simplicity of this single level ranch style home conveniently located near I-10 and Hwy 90. This home features ceramic tiles, open kitchen, and enough room for family and friends.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
North Biloxi
1675 Brodie Road
1675 Brodie Road, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1571 sqft
Charming, spacious 2 bedroom home situated on 1 acre between D'Iberville and Biloxi schools.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
1 of 9
Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Keri Cv
112 Keri Cove, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
Adorable cottage located in central Ocean Springs close to Downtown. Walking distance to Upper and Oak Park Elelmentary Schools, Shopping & Dining. Living Room has Cathedral ceilings and Fireplace. Master suite located on first floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Martin area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, and Spring Hill College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Martin from include Mobile, Biloxi, Gulfport, Pascagoula, and Gautier.