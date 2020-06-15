All apartments in Sallis
Find more places like 2076 May St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sallis, MS
/
2076 May St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2076 May St A

2076 May Street · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2076 May Street, Sallis, MS 39160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$617

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
$617 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296474

2076 May Street, Sallis, MS 39160
4 beds 2 bath 1088 sq ft Lot size 21,780 sq ft (fenced back yard)
Features:
Built in Office, fenced in back yard, screened in back porch, gas water heater, large kitchen and dining area. Living room has fireplace, Large Shed and carport.
Attic space has hard wood floors and can be converted into a room.

Close to walking track and bike riding

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$617.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $57,961.00
This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 3 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296474
Property Id 296474

(RLNE5841927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 May St A have any available units?
2076 May St A has a unit available for $617 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2076 May St A have?
Some of 2076 May St A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2076 May St A currently offering any rent specials?
2076 May St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 May St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2076 May St A is pet friendly.
Does 2076 May St A offer parking?
Yes, 2076 May St A does offer parking.
Does 2076 May St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2076 May St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 May St A have a pool?
No, 2076 May St A does not have a pool.
Does 2076 May St A have accessible units?
No, 2076 May St A does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 May St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 May St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2076 May St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2076 May St A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2076 May St A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MS
Brandon, MSFlowood, MS
Madison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity