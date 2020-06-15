2076 May St A

Amenities

$617 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296474



2076 May Street, Sallis, MS 39160

4 beds 2 bath 1088 sq ft Lot size 21,780 sq ft (fenced back yard)

Features:

Built in Office, fenced in back yard, screened in back porch, gas water heater, large kitchen and dining area. Living room has fireplace, Large Shed and carport.

Attic space has hard wood floors and can be converted into a room.



Close to walking track and bike riding



Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.

No Banks, No Credit.

Low Down Payment of $2,000

$617.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)

Sale Price $57,961.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!

In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 3 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.

The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296474

