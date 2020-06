Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home looks almost new!! It has a large fenced backyard and sits on a quite street in River Ridge. This area is conveniently located to I-20 and close to shopping such as Bass Pro Shop, Sam's and the Outlet Mall. Easy access to Jackson or Brandon and Reservoir area. The plan is a split bedroom and two baths The master suite has a large bath and extra large walk-in closet. There is a separate shower and jetted tub. The great room features a corner fireplace and is open to a formal dining area. Breakfast area in kitchen overlooks fenced extra large backyard. There is also a covered patio. Inside and garage has just been repainted and outside trim will be repainted. This home has been treated with extra loving care