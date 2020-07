Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Hartford Commons, Eden Manor, and Williamsburg Square feature studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located in Pascagoula, MS, our community offers convenient access to Signal International, VT Halter Marine, Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, Ignalls Shipbuilding, Singing River Hospital, as well as restaurants, shopping and the Gulf of Mexico. Small pets are welcome and we offer Section 8 housing (Hartford Commons only). Call us to schedule a tour today!