Apartment List
/
MS
/
oxford
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS

Finding an apartment in Oxford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:59am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:56am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 CR 1028
16 County Road 1028, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$800
16 CR 1028 Available 08/04/20 16 County Road 1028 - Cabin 16 CR 1028 is a cozy 2 bedroom/2 bath home located off of Anchorage Rd right across from the Hub. Ground maintenance, water, sewer, and trash are all included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Eagle Point Loop
122 Eagle Pointe Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
122 Eagle Point Loop Available 08/10/20 Eagle Point - This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford. It is just a quick ten minute drive to campus! (RLNE4683025)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Park Lane
405 Park Ln, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
405 Park Lane Available 07/27/20 Great Location!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located 1 Mile From Campus!!! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in the heart of Oxford and just within 1 mile from campus and the Square.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
328 Paul T Circle
328 Paul T Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3340 Whippoorwill Lane
3340 Whippoorwill Lane, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3340 Whippoorwill Lane Available 08/10/20 Whippoorwill - This house is located off of Whippoorwill Drive just off of South Lamar. Lawn care is included and pets are allowed. (RLNE4481864)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1012 Inverness Lane
1012 Inverness Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 Inverness Lane Available 08/10/20 Edinburgh - These duplexes are located just off of Anderson Road and less than a mile to campus. Gated community with pool. Cable and internet is included. (RLNE4466475)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Shumard Cove
302 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
302 Shumard Cove Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Private Road 3089
102 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1102 sqft
102 Private Road 3089 Available 08/01/20 Carrolton Condos - 102 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Carrollton neighborhood. These condominiums are just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Walker Circle
404 Walker Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
404 Walker Circle - 404 West End Available 08/01/20 West End Condo - -$2,400 mo for rent -INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!! -New condo partially furnished -very spacious and conveniently located with a short commute to campus and the Square! (RLNE5743285)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Emilee
203 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$950
203 Emilee Available 08/04/20 203 Emilee Lane - 2 bed/2 bath condo (RLNE4889259)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2209 Scott Street
2209 Scott Street, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
4BR/3BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 4BR/3BA home in quite neighborhood. This home is available for an early June or August move-in. The home has large bedrooms/closets with a large bonus room that can serve has a 4th bedroom or a second living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 Christman Dr
321 Christman Drive, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large Home with Porch and Yard! - Large home located just a few minutes from the Ole Miss Campus and Oxford Square. This home has an open floor plan with a Master Suite and large closets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2100 Old Taylor Road #234
2100 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 Old Taylor Road #234 Available 08/10/20 Turnberry - Owner is running a special. One month free with a 12 month lease. These condos are walking distance to campus and include a pool, clubhouse, and workout room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Ashley Way
122 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$900
122 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 122 Ashley Way - 122 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1215 Rogers Road
1215 Rogers Dr, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
1215 Rogers Road Available 08/04/20 1215 Rogers Road - 700 square foot cottage, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, located just 0.6 miles from The Square on quiet cul-de-sac behind The Beacon on North Lamar Blvd Offered by Broker-Owner.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 Greystone Blvd.
127 Greystone Boulevard, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
127 Greystone Blvd. Available 08/02/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - For Rent! Available early August, 2020. 3BR/2.5BA home with a fenced backyard in the Greystone Development off of Old Sardis Road. Pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1508 Private Road 3097
1508 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Story 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo in Gated High Pointe Community - This 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo is located in a gated community with an excellent association that keeps the grounds and pool very well maintained.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 Shumard Cove
303 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
303 Shumard Cove Available 08/03/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 Emilee
200 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$950
985 sqft
200 Emilee Available 08/04/20 Sage Meadow - 200 Emilee Lane is a 2 bed/2 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding. These condos have an open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oxford, MS

Finding an apartment in Oxford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOxford 3 BedroomsOxford Apartments with Balcony
Oxford Apartments with GarageOxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with ParkingOxford Apartments with Pool
Oxford Apartments with Washer-DryerOxford Dog Friendly ApartmentsOxford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College