Madison County, MS
257 Falls Crossing
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

257 Falls Crossing

257 Falls Xing · (601) 707-5196
Location

257 Falls Xing, Madison County, MS 39110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 257 Falls Crossing · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Beautiful Home for Rent in Falls Crossings! - This great property will be available in late June for move-in, and is sure to go quickly! It features three bedrooms and two baths, a nice split floor-plan, wood floors, granite countertops, and so many more interior features. The outside of the home features a large fenced backyard, a covered patio, and even a gas fireplace on the back patio! Located in Germantown School District and only a few minutes from I-55, this house is great for everyone!

The monthly rent is $2000 with a $2000 security deposit and a minimum lease term of 12 months. If you would like to schedule a showing of this property, we require an application be completed first at www.trihelm.com - you are able to "skip fee" and pay for the application fee after you've viewed the home.

(RLNE5805361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Falls Crossing have any available units?
257 Falls Crossing has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 Falls Crossing have?
Some of 257 Falls Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Falls Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
257 Falls Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Falls Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 257 Falls Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 257 Falls Crossing offer parking?
No, 257 Falls Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 257 Falls Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Falls Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Falls Crossing have a pool?
No, 257 Falls Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 257 Falls Crossing have accessible units?
No, 257 Falls Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Falls Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Falls Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Falls Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Falls Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
