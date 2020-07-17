257 Falls Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful Home for Rent in Falls Crossings! - This great property will be available in late June for move-in, and is sure to go quickly! It features three bedrooms and two baths, a nice split floor-plan, wood floors, granite countertops, and so many more interior features. The outside of the home features a large fenced backyard, a covered patio, and even a gas fireplace on the back patio! Located in Germantown School District and only a few minutes from I-55, this house is great for everyone!



The monthly rent is $2000 with a $2000 security deposit and a minimum lease term of 12 months. If you would like to schedule a showing of this property, we require an application be completed first at www.trihelm.com - you are able to "skip fee" and pay for the application fee after you've viewed the home.



(RLNE5805361)