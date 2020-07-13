Arbors at Natchez Trace

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $95 per applicant
Deposit: $0.00 or a full months rent (WAC)
Move-in Fees: Reservations fee: $280.00
Additional: Can rent Washer/Dryer for $40.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 non-refundable fee up to 2 pets - $550 non refundable fee up to 3 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. VIP parking: $25.00.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease