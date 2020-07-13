All apartments in Ridgeland
Find more places like Arbors at Natchez Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgeland, MS
/
Arbors at Natchez Trace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:10 AM

Arbors at Natchez Trace

715 Rice Rd · (601) 385-0367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridgeland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2D · Avail. Sep 15

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 34G · Avail. Sep 10

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23C · Avail. Sep 29

$1,052

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 23A · Avail. Aug 8

$1,057

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 31H · Avail. Aug 18

$1,067

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors at Natchez Trace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
on-site laundry
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
The Arbors at Natchez Trace has luxury living at a fraction of the price. Convenient location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and a wonderful staff are just a few of the things that you can expect from our community.

(RLNE1819657)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $95 per applicant
Deposit: $0.00 or a full months rent (WAC)
Move-in Fees: Reservations fee: $280.00
Additional: Can rent Washer/Dryer for $40.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 non-refundable fee up to 2 pets - $550 non refundable fee up to 3 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. VIP parking: $25.00.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors at Natchez Trace have any available units?
Arbors at Natchez Trace has 17 units available starting at $1,052 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbors at Natchez Trace have?
Some of Arbors at Natchez Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors at Natchez Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors at Natchez Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors at Natchez Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors at Natchez Trace is pet friendly.
Does Arbors at Natchez Trace offer parking?
Yes, Arbors at Natchez Trace offers parking.
Does Arbors at Natchez Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors at Natchez Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors at Natchez Trace have a pool?
Yes, Arbors at Natchez Trace has a pool.
Does Arbors at Natchez Trace have accessible units?
No, Arbors at Natchez Trace does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors at Natchez Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors at Natchez Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbors at Natchez Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbors at Natchez Trace has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Arbors at Natchez Trace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Gables
880 William Blvd
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd
Ridgeland, MS 39157

Similar Pages

Ridgeland 1 BedroomsRidgeland 2 Bedrooms
Ridgeland Apartments with ParkingRidgeland Apartments with Pool
Ridgeland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity