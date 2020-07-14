Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool parking playground

Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson. Featuring modern amenities and plenty of room for both you and your furry friends, our homes are ready to deliver a stress-free lifestyle in a safe, gated community.



Nestled right next to Ross R Barnett Reservoir, with easy access to I-55 and I-220, Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes puts you close to a wide variety of locations. From large employers like the University of Mississippi and Nissan to grand shopping options like North Park Mall and the Renaissance at Colony Park, commuting to any destination will be a breeze. We are at a convenient distance from Downtown Jackson and all its attractions as well as St. Dominic Hospital, Millsaps College, and Ridgeland’s award-winning schools.



Residents of our pet-friendly apartments enjoy comfortable homes and exclusive amenities.