Home
/
Ridgeland, MS
/
Ridgeland Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Ridgeland Place

879 William Blvd · (989) 368-3412
Location

879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18E · Avail. Jul 15

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 12J · Avail. now

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07C · Avail. Aug 28

$933

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 04D · Avail. Jul 26

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09D · Avail. Sep 15

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit 18B · Avail. now

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgeland Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
parking
playground
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson. Featuring modern amenities and plenty of room for both you and your furry friends, our homes are ready to deliver a stress-free lifestyle in a safe, gated community.

Nestled right next to Ross R Barnett Reservoir, with easy access to I-55 and I-220, Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes puts you close to a wide variety of locations. From large employers like the University of Mississippi and Nissan to grand shopping options like North Park Mall and the Renaissance at Colony Park, commuting to any destination will be a breeze. We are at a convenient distance from Downtown Jackson and all its attractions as well as St. Dominic Hospital, Millsaps College, and Ridgeland’s award-winning schools.

Residents of our pet-friendly apartments enjoy comfortable homes and exclusive amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $2 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: &25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ridgeland Place have any available units?
Ridgeland Place has 6 units available starting at $933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ridgeland Place have?
Some of Ridgeland Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgeland Place currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgeland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgeland Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgeland Place is pet friendly.
Does Ridgeland Place offer parking?
Yes, Ridgeland Place offers parking.
Does Ridgeland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridgeland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgeland Place have a pool?
Yes, Ridgeland Place has a pool.
Does Ridgeland Place have accessible units?
No, Ridgeland Place does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgeland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Ridgeland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ridgeland Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridgeland Place has units with air conditioning.

