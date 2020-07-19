All apartments in Madison County
110 North Branch Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

110 North Branch Street

110 N Branch St · (769) 257-5070
Location

110 N Branch St, Madison County, MS 39110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 North Branch Street · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome Home Available For Rent in Devlin Springs! - This three bedroom, two bath home is now available for rent. Located in Devlin Springs in Madison, just minutes from I-55 and Highway 463. The home offers a great master bathroom, a huge walk-in closet, fenced backyard with a deck, plantation shutters, and steel storm doors. It also has a two-car garage, gas fireplace, and high ceilings. You'll want to schedule a tour ASAP before this home goes fast!

You must complete an application on our website: www.trihelm.com in order to view this property.

The monthly rent is $1850 with a security deposit of $1850. Cats and small dogs are welcome, with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5914741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

