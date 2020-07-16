All apartments in Lafayette County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

301 County Road 1094

301 Countryview Cv · (662) 550-3054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

301 Countryview Cv, Lafayette County, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 County Road 1094 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
301 County Road 1094 Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - For Rent! This 3BR/2BA home is located in the Country View Development off of Anchorage Road. Yard care is included and pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee. City Schools. The tenant is responsible for utilities. Rent is $1,000 with a deposit of $1,000.

The photos are from a similar unit.

*** DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT ***

Text, Email or Call.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1

Mississippi Property Group, LLC does not warrant the square footage of the home.

(RLNE5434791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 County Road 1094 have any available units?
301 County Road 1094 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 301 County Road 1094 currently offering any rent specials?
301 County Road 1094 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 County Road 1094 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 County Road 1094 is pet friendly.
Does 301 County Road 1094 offer parking?
No, 301 County Road 1094 does not offer parking.
Does 301 County Road 1094 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 County Road 1094 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 County Road 1094 have a pool?
No, 301 County Road 1094 does not have a pool.
Does 301 County Road 1094 have accessible units?
No, 301 County Road 1094 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 County Road 1094 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 County Road 1094 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 County Road 1094 have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 County Road 1094 does not have units with air conditioning.
