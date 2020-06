Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Gorgeous four bedroom home on beautiful Belhaven street walking distance to Deep South Pops or the Lounge at the Fairview Inn!! Deep front porch opens out to treed street location as well as invites you into its warm and cosy interior featuring tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and too many updates and amenities to list! Call to schedule your private showing today!