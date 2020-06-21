All apartments in Jackson
5810 River Road

5810 River Road · No Longer Available
Location

5810 River Road, Jackson, MS 39211

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Homes in the Jackson, MS area are currently accepting Section 8 Vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 River Road have any available units?
5810 River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 5810 River Road currently offering any rent specials?
5810 River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 River Road is pet friendly.
Does 5810 River Road offer parking?
No, 5810 River Road does not offer parking.
Does 5810 River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 River Road have a pool?
No, 5810 River Road does not have a pool.
Does 5810 River Road have accessible units?
No, 5810 River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5810 River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5810 River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5810 River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
