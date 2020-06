Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available after July 7th - WALK TO UMC, Fondren shopping, restaurants, groceries, church - Recently updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath unit. Hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms,ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathroom. Carpet in the bedrooms - each bedroom has its own toilet and vanity area, tub area is shared. Great floorplan for roommates!washer/dryer connections provided in unit! NO PETS/NO SMOKING Make sure to checkout the 3D tour!