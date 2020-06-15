All apartments in Jackson
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205

500 Northpointe Parkway · (601) 554-6178
Location

500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS 39211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Jackson! - This great 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in The Diplomat community has it all! Free access to the clubhouse and pool, gated, covered parking and a quiet atmosphere! Apartment comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator. A screened sunroom/balcony and even a bar! Located off of County Line Road, this home is close to shopping, dining, and Interstate access for your commute. Visit our website at www.trihelm.com to fill out a FREE application. Once received, we will contact you to schedule a showing! The rent is $1050 with a $1000 security deposit. Minimum of 12 month lease term.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 have any available units?
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 have?
Some of 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 does offer parking.
Does 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 have a pool?
Yes, 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 has a pool.
Does 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 have accessible units?
No, 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
