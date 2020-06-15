500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Jackson! - This great 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in The Diplomat community has it all! Free access to the clubhouse and pool, gated, covered parking and a quiet atmosphere! Apartment comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator. A screened sunroom/balcony and even a bar! Located off of County Line Road, this home is close to shopping, dining, and Interstate access for your commute. Visit our website at www.trihelm.com to fill out a FREE application. Once received, we will contact you to schedule a showing! The rent is $1050 with a $1000 security deposit. Minimum of 12 month lease term.



No Pets Allowed



