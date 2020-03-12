495 W Hill Drive

Amenities

FOR SALE ONLY NOT FOR RENT - 495 W Hill Dr, Jackson, MS 3 beds 2 baths 1,056 sqft IS FOR SALE. This house needs a full rehab, but is worth the work. If you would like to look, email me Blaine@buttross.com and I will send you more details. We will make a loan with 2500 down and payments of $250 a month. This house needs a full rehab. Please do not call asking "what exactly needs done" You will have to look for yourself.



The property sales price is $24,500. Only need $2500.00 down plus closing cost. We will hold the mortgage and you will then be making the monthly payment to us. NO CALLS EMAIL ONLY

BLAINE@BUTTROSS.COM MENTION ADDRESS and put phone in email.



