All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 495 W Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
495 W Hill Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

495 W Hill Drive

495 West Hill Drive · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

495 West Hill Drive, Jackson, MS 39209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 495 W Hill Drive · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FOR SALE ONLY NOT FOR RENT - 495 W Hill Dr, Jackson, MS 3 beds 2 baths 1,056 sqft IS FOR SALE. This house needs a full rehab, but is worth the work. If you would like to look, email me Blaine@buttross.com and I will send you more details. We will make a loan with 2500 down and payments of $250 a month. This house needs a full rehab. Please do not call asking "what exactly needs done" You will have to look for yourself.

The property sales price is $24,500. Only need $2500.00 down plus closing cost. We will hold the mortgage and you will then be making the monthly payment to us. NO CALLS EMAIL ONLY
BLAINE@BUTTROSS.COM MENTION ADDRESS and put phone in email.

(RLNE2416676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 W Hill Drive have any available units?
495 W Hill Drive has a unit available for $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 495 W Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
495 W Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 W Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 495 W Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 495 W Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 495 W Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 495 W Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 W Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 W Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 495 W Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 495 W Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 495 W Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 495 W Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 W Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 495 W Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 495 W Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 495 W Hill Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Point
759 Glencross Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St
Jackson, MS 39209
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd
Jackson, MS 39212
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy
Jackson, MS 39211

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms
Jackson 3 BedroomsJackson Dog Friendly Apartments
Jackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity