3012 Oxford Ave

If you're familiar with Oxford Ave. then you know that this won't last long. This is a great street, and a neighborhood filled with fun activity. You'll love living in the area. As you will see 3012 has hardwood floors all throughout, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, stove & refrigerator, and the living and dining rooms are combined to make for a spacious living area. To schedule an appointment to see this unit call 601-376-9128 extension 2.



The pictures below are from the rental unit 3038 Oxford, but this is the exact same layout as 3012 Oxford, and the basic amenities are all the same.



Copy and paste this link if you'd like to see HD pics:



https://plus.google.com/photos/102809775097683946084/albums/5914264314634406353



This charming little duplex is on the street everyone is looking for! It is the first street right behind the Fondren Strip! Literally, a one block walk and you are at Walker's (http://www.walkersdrivein.com/), Barrelhouse (http://barrelhousems.com/), Pig & Pint (http://pigandpint.com/), Apothecary (http://www.apothecaryjackson.com/), Brent's Drugs (http://www.brentsdrugs.com/), and so much more! Literally, just a walk away. The unit has hardwood floors, fans in the living and each bedroom, central heat and air conditioning, and in the kitchen you will find a stove, a refrigerator and washer and dryer connections. It has a living room, a dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and some storage space along the long hallway. Off street parking is first come first serve, around back. If you'd like to see this unit, please simply call our office line at 601-376-9128 and (don't even listen to the message) just press 2 to speak with one of our licensed real estate agents (yep, a real, friendly, knowledgeable person). Pets are allowed if they are less than 35 lbs at their full grown weight, but we do not allow any danger breeds like pitbulls, rottweilers, dobermans, german sheperds, etc. Thanks for looking!



HUD and VA vouchers are not accepted at this unit.



How to lease a house from JXN Housing:



JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:



1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.



2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2. (If you'd like to speak with a specific leasing agent simply call us 601-376-9128, and press extension 2!



3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)



4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.



5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.



Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.