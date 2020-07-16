All apartments in Jackson
1511 St Mary
1511 St Mary

1511 Saint Mary St · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Saint Mary St, Jackson, MS 39202

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1511 St Mary Available 08/10/20 1 bed, 1 bath studio for rent in Belhaven!! - Charming studio for rent in Belhaven!! It features exposed brick walls and an antique vanity in the large bathroom. Located conveniently to hospitals, colleges, and I-55 for commuting. The monthly rent is $675 with a security deposit of $500. You must complete an application in order to view this home.
Visit our website at www.trihlem.com to fill out a FREE application. Once received, we will contact you to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 St Mary have any available units?
1511 St Mary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 1511 St Mary currently offering any rent specials?
1511 St Mary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 St Mary pet-friendly?
No, 1511 St Mary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 1511 St Mary offer parking?
No, 1511 St Mary does not offer parking.
Does 1511 St Mary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 St Mary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 St Mary have a pool?
No, 1511 St Mary does not have a pool.
Does 1511 St Mary have accessible units?
No, 1511 St Mary does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 St Mary have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 St Mary does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 St Mary have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 St Mary does not have units with air conditioning.
