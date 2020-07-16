Amenities

1511 St Mary Available 08/10/20 1 bed, 1 bath studio for rent in Belhaven!! - Charming studio for rent in Belhaven!! It features exposed brick walls and an antique vanity in the large bathroom. Located conveniently to hospitals, colleges, and I-55 for commuting. The monthly rent is $675 with a security deposit of $500. You must complete an application in order to view this home.

Visit our website at www.trihlem.com to fill out a FREE application. Once received, we will contact you to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



