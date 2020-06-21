Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM
Location
1425 Winchester Street, Jackson, MS 39211
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent this newly renovated ranch style 3/2 home. Complete with new appliances, updated bathrooms and kitchen.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 Winchester Street have any available units?
1425 Winchester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jackson, MS
.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jackson Rent Report
.
Is 1425 Winchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Winchester Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Winchester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Winchester Street is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Winchester Street offer parking?
No, 1425 Winchester Street does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Winchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Winchester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Winchester Street have a pool?
No, 1425 Winchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Winchester Street have accessible units?
No, 1425 Winchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Winchester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Winchester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Winchester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Winchester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
