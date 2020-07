Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

The South is known for its gracious hospitality and love of tradition. Legacy at Gulf Pointe Apartments has it all! Each apartment home has been thoughtfully remodeled to express this unique southern hospitality and updated with an eye to the long tradition of beautiful homes. Located just a mile and a half from the gorgeous white sands of Biloxi Beach, close to shopping, great dining and cities of Gulfport and Biloxi our location makes commuting to work or play a breeze.