Last updated June 13 2020

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gulfport, MS

Finding an apartment in Gulfport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 9
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1908 43rd Avenue
1908 43rd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$850
1934 sqft
1908 43rd Avenue Available 06/30/20 Great Home Coming Available Soon! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home coming available soon. Close to downtown, shopping, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4021 Ponderosa Drive
4021 Ponderosa Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1154 sqft
4021 Ponderosa Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Home Available Soon! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is ready to welcome you home! This home will be available to view in July.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12058 Jessica Circle
12058 Jessica Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1103 sqft
Move in special Gulfport 3 Bedroom 2 bath home - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home and it is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Gulfport. Close to shopping and convenient to the interstate.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1703 19th Street
1703 19th Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1721 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Awesome single family home is available for rent NOW. 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with spacious rooms throughout the house. Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3203 55th Avenue
3203 55th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3203 55th Avenue Available 06/30/20 Available Soon! - Great 4 bedroom and 1 bath home; More pictures to follow! Will be available to show on June 30, 2020 Close to NCBC Gulfport and minutes from Downtown and the beach! For more information contact

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
206 David Street
206 David Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1282 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET!! (Previous Lease Agreement not Fulfilled) Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home with tiled flooring in the bedrooms and bathrooms, wood plank flooring in living room and kitchen. Equipped with central a/c and heating.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
14234 Creekwood Cv
14234 Creekwood Cove, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1450 sqft
Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
118 Ben Dr
118 Ben Drive, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2300 sqft
Improved & Spacious Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 178281 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALK THROUGH OF HOME.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
828 Hubert Drive
828 Hubert Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Available NOW! - This adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom is available to call home NOW! Located minutes from the Great Southern Golf Course and the beach! Located in the Anniston School District For more information contact

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
1703 3rd Street
1703 3rd St, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$880
1400 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Home - This adorable home with a circle drive is ready for a family! To schedule a tour or for more information, please contact Southern Way Realty. 228-214-9674 OFFICE admin@southernwayrealtyllc.
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Last updated June 12
West Biloxi
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1158 East Old Pass Road
1158 East Old Pass Road, Long Beach, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
1158 East Old Pass Road Available 06/30/20 Great Home in Long Beach Coming Available Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 1 bathroom in Long Beach is coming available on SOON! This house is available to view on 30 June 2020.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18147 Allen Rd
18147 Allen Rd, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$700
710 sqft
Remodeled, hook up laundry, storage room, water included, pets case by case only. Listing agent related to owner.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Last updated June 12
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$934
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 12
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15 Linda Lane
15 Linda Ln, Long Beach, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
15 Linda Lane Available 06/30/20 Charming 3 Bedroom House in Long Beach Coming Soon! - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Long Beach will be available SOON! This house will be available to view on June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
7585 E. Oaklawn
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.

Last updated May 14
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
157 Oakmont Pl
157 Oakmont Place, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1660 sqft
Clean and Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home PETS OK - Property Id: 264705 Clean and move-in ready three-bedroom, two-bathroom home walking distance to the beach, Mississippi Coliseum and restaurants. This location can't be beat.
Results within 10 miles of Gulfport

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
185 Saint Jude St 5
185 Saint Jude St, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos - Property Id: 285272 beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos 3 minute drive to casino 2 minute drive to Kessler air force base gate unit is fully furnished can do contract or month to

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid. Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gulfport, MS

Finding an apartment in Gulfport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

