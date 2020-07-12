Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Gulf Hills, MS with parking

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:57am
1 Unit Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1408 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Hills
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,024
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4125 Silverwood Drive
4125 Silverwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2456 sqft
4125 Silverwood Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious Family Home In Ocean Springs! - This home has plenty of room for the whole family! It is located in the Waterford Village subdivision off of Groveland Road, North of HWY 90 in Ocean Springs.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1810 Swetman Ln
1810 Swetman Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bath duplex located in Downtown Ocean Springs. Walking distance to East Beach, Harbor Park with fishing, tennis courts & play ground. Rent Includes water, sewer, garbage & lawncare. Unit also provides washer & dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Hills

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woolmarket
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Sandalwood Ct
10 Sandlewood Court, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
Single story brick home located in Forest Cove subdivision that includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner), fourth room that could be a den or bedroom, fenced yard, and two sheds.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Pine Lake Ct
9 Pine Lake Court, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2273 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Two story home with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, master bedroom is downstairs, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is occupied until August 1, 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Drive
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid and upgraded High Speed Internet that will allow you to stream instafast! Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
313 Capri Pl
313 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
15300 Dismuke Ave
15300 Dismuke Drive, St. Martin, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,185
1639 sqft
Southwind Townhomes, Fabulous location! Convenient to I-10, Ocean Springs, D'Iberville shopping, and 1-110 to Biloxi casinos, amenities include swimming pool & garage. Tenant pays all utilities except water, $500 deposit required, 12-month lease.

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
15357 Camelot Dr
15357 Camelot Dr, D'Iberville, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3117 sqft
Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 3117 Sqft, 4 bdrm/3ba home. Entertain family and friends in the open layout that transitions from the kitchen to the living areas.
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Hills
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:48am
6 Units Available
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$935
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated January 22 at 06:44am
7 Units Available
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
1 Bedroom
$877
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2621 Barbados
2621 Barbados Drive, Gautier, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1350 sqft
3 BD/ 2 BA Split Plan in Gautier. Fenced yard. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SPLIT floor plan. 1,350 square feet. Recently renovated! Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom and living room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Laundry room located inside.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
2542 Brighton Circle
2542 Brighton Circle, Biloxi, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2748 sqft
2542 Brighton Circle Available 07/16/20 Nice home in River Place! - NEW LOWER PRICE!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is move in ready!! Conveniently located to shopping and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gulf Hills, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gulf Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

