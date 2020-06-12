/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gautier, MS
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
Beach Blvd, 4304
4304 Beach Boulevard, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.
Colonial Manor
1823 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$675
852 sqft
You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach.
2421 Beachview Dr D-04
2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 Available 06/15/20 Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.
3230 Cumberland Rd Apt 22 -
3230 Cumberland Road, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
945 sqft
Fully furnished condo in OS! Oak Glen Marina # 22 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom townhome w/ all utilities included. Beautifully appointed home featuring flat screens in every room. Granite counter tops. Porch off of living room.
1914 Convent Ave
1914 Convent Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
Nice 2 Bed Duplex, Large Yard, Fresh Paint, New Floors.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.
602 Cottage Square
602 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
547 sqft
Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible.
605 Cottage Square Lane
605 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
544 sqft
Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting.
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.
2113 23rd Street
2113 23rd Street, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
754 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Pascagoula off of Ingalls Avenue. **Receive a $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT if rent is paid on or before the 25th of each month!!** *All pets are subject to management approval and Rental Agreement policy.
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.
527 Front Beach Dr
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
Beautiful Condo/Townhome end unit with a large Oak Tree in the side yard common area. Excellent condition and ready for new tenant. Washer and dryer remain.
3310 Charlie Ave
3310 Charlie Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1096 sqft
Quaint house on 1/4 acre with beautiful magnolias and oaks in the yard and bonus spaces! Kids can walk to school! This 2 bd 1 ba house with bonus room is available now! BONUS ROOM HAS BEEN USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. Termite contract is transferrable.
6519 Jasmine St
6519 Jasmine Drive, Moss Point, MS
2 Bedrooms
$500
575 sqft
Nice 2 Bed 1 Bath Unit, Separate Bedroom, Bath & Kitchen.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!