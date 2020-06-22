All apartments in Clinton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

1626 Edgewood Place

1626 Edgewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Edgewood Place, Clinton, MS 39056

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Homes in the Jackson, MS area are currently accepting Section 8 Vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Edgewood Place have any available units?
1626 Edgewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MS.
Is 1626 Edgewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Edgewood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Edgewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Edgewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Edgewood Place offer parking?
No, 1626 Edgewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Edgewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Edgewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Edgewood Place have a pool?
No, 1626 Edgewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Edgewood Place have accessible units?
No, 1626 Edgewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Edgewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Edgewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Edgewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Edgewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
