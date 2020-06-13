21 Apartments for rent in Byram, MS with balcony
Byram, Mississippi, is known as the Home of the Swinging Bridge. That's not an earthquake, that's just you walking. Built in 1905, the bridge was once the only way to cross the Pearl River at Byram. Since 1987 the Byram Swinging Bridge is only open to foot traffic -- and it's now an historical landmark.
Ranked as one of the ten best places to live in the hospitality state of Mississippi, by the MoVoTo Blog, Byram is a city in Hinds County with a population of roughly 11,400 as of the 2010 Census. Located adjacent to the much larger city of Jackson, Byram has a small town feel close to many big city amenities. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Byram renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.