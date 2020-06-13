Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Byram, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1329 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$987
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Byram
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4018 Rainey Road
4018 Rainey Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$845
Nice home with Porch - Great three bedroom built in 1980. Backs up to wooded area. Covered Porch. (RLNE5661795)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
3561 Bowers St.
3561 Bowers Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
714 sqft
This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Byram
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$937
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:46am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$898
1357 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
325 EAST MAGNOLIA PLACE
325 Magnolia Way, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This home looks almost new!! It has a large fenced backyard and sits on a quite street in River Ridge. This area is conveniently located to I-20 and close to shopping such as Bass Pro Shop, Sam's and the Outlet Mall.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
613 TRAILWOOD DR
613 Trailwood Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Shelter in Place Here-Corner lot, private inground swimming pool, 3 bedrooms, (1 down, 2 up), 2 baths, (1 up, 1 down), fireplace, balcony, 2 car garage, (2 story, washer/dryer hook-up, storage building, large front and back yard, fenced backyard,

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3026 Randolph Street
3026 Randolph Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$625
891 sqft
SUPER DEAL!!! 3 BEDROOM #MOVE IN READY! A MUST SEE! RECENTLY RENOVATED! HUD WELCOME!! SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! APPLICATION FEE: $30
City Guide for Byram, MS

Byram, Mississippi, is known as the Home of the Swinging Bridge. That's not an earthquake, that's just you walking. Built in 1905, the bridge was once the only way to cross the Pearl River at Byram. Since 1987 the Byram Swinging Bridge is only open to foot traffic -- and it's now an historical landmark.

Ranked as one of the ten best places to live in the hospitality state of Mississippi, by the MoVoTo Blog, Byram is a city in Hinds County with a population of roughly 11,400 as of the 2010 Census. Located adjacent to the much larger city of Jackson, Byram has a small town feel close to many big city amenities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Byram, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Byram renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

