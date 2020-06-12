/
3 bedroom apartments
86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brandon, MS
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
91 Fern Valley Road
91 Fern Valley Road, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1780 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
311 Busick Well Road
311 Busick Well Road, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38 FOX GLEN CIR
38 Fox Glen Circle, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1284 sqft
Cute, updated and move in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Crossgates is ready for you to call it home! The kitchen is a chef's delight, with granite counters, tile floors and stainless appliances. The den features hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Rolling Hills Dr.
2017 Rolling Hill Dr, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1583 sqft
Magnolia Real Estate Management Group, LLC 601-316-2556 DO NOT FILL OUT A RENTAL APPLICATION ON ZILLOW. Call Barry East at 601-622-7322. This house has been redone from top to bottom.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
505 Edgewater Branch Dr
505 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1297 sqft
505 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon, MS - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brandon MS is ready to be yours! The kitchen offers beautilul white cabinets with lost of storage and counter space, built in microwave and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
619 Hampshire Drive
619 Hampshire Drive, Rankin County, MS
619 Hampshire Drive Available 06/29/20 Home for Rent in Cliffview - This spacious home is now available for rent! Located in Cliffview, just off Spillway Rd in Brandon. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a fenced backyard, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Bay Park dr
215 Bay Park Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1943 sqft
Home at the Rez - Home in well established neighborhood near the Rez. This home is close to shopping,walking trails and medical home has lots of space and large back yard for entertaining. This home is ready for a new tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 Pelican Way
404 Pelican Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Barnett Bend!!! - You won't want to miss out on this house! New flooring throughout. Comes with a refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced in back yard with a nice patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Evergreen way
310 Evergreen Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Three bed, Two bath home for rent in Barnett Bend! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Barnett Bend. Fenced back yard, Fridge is provided. Located near shopping, dining, the Reservoir, and also good for commuters. Please complete FREE application at www.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
4117 Herrington Boulevard
4117 Herrington Boulevard, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1210 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
519 Willow Court Drive
519 Willow Court Drive, Rankin County, MS
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
145 Bellegrove Circle
145 Bellegrove Circle, Rankin County, MS
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
160 Willow Oak Lane
160 Willow Oak Lane, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1486 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
2085 Stockton Place
2085 Stockton Place, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
108 Brandy Run Road
108 Brandy Run Road, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1286 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
204 CROSSCREEK DR
204 Crosscreek Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Literally like brand new... fresh paint and new flooring throughout! 2 car attached garage, private patio, fully fenced back yard that backs up to a tree line for even more privacy... this one won't last long.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
308 WILLIAMS CIR
308 Williams Circle, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bed 2 bath great location. NO PETS | Minimum 1 year least
