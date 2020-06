Amenities

Cute, updated and move in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Crossgates is ready for you to call it home! The kitchen is a chef's delight, with granite counters, tile floors and stainless appliances. The den features hardwood floors. The back yard is fenced and there is a storage building for all of your gardening tools! Owner will allow a pet on a case by case basis with a pet fee. No smoking. 12 month minimum lease. There is a $50 non refundable application fee that includes a credit check.