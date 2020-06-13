22 Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS with balcony
“Down around Biloxi / pretty girls are dancing in the sea / They all look like sisters in the ocean / The boy will fill his pail with salty water / and the storms will blow off towards New Orleans.” (-Jimmy Buffett, “Biloxi”)
If you like subtropical weather – we're talking warm, wet winters with an almost zero chance of snow and hot, humid summers – Biloxi, Mississippi has what you need. Home to more than 50,000 people and boasting eight casinos, Biloxi has a bustling tourism industry and is also home to the Keesler Air Force Base. Located right next to Gulfport, Biloxi is the smaller of the two cities and is situated directly on the Mississippi sound with barrier islands out into the Gulf of Mexico, making it vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Biloxi renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.