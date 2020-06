Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

THIS UNIT IS IN MAKE READY STATUS. Call to be added to the wait list today!

3 bedroom 2 bath in Oak Grove close to Turtle Creek Mall. Master room has private bathroom. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room and laundry room. Outside storage buildings. Large fenced back yard. House will have new flooring and paint. Requires both electric and gas services. No Pets No Smoking No Sec 8



NO AVAILABLE PICTURES AT THIS TIME. Pictures will be added when the unit is completed. Tenant will pay for all utilities including gas service. Yard care is not provided.