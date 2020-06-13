16622 Willow Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage media room

2254 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick home in the woods of Rockwoods Reservation and yet still close to shopping, theater, restaurants and so much more that Wildwood has to offer. Spacious traditional 2 story with separate living room. dining room. family room, kitchen plus laundry and oversized garage entry all on the main floor. Upstairs are your bedrooms with a hall bath and a Master suite with a full bath. Your lower level is stuffed with another living space including a sleeping room, recreation area and even has a sound proof room. Lastly enjoy your deck or back yard overlooking the woods! Small Pets under 30lbs. may be acceptable with a non-refundable pet fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities including the sewer payment. Qualifications: Income of 3 times the rent with a preferred credit score of 550 or higher., no evictions, and a clean background check. Costs: Applications are $45 per adult and can be done online at www.renterswarehouse.com. 1st month's rent, security deposit, and administration fee of $150 are due at lease signing. Jonathan Manley Renters Warehouse 314.530.0853