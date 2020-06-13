All apartments in Wildwood
Find more places like 16622 Willow Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wildwood, MO
/
16622 Willow Glen Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:48 PM

16622 Willow Glen Drive

16622 Willow Glen Drive · (314) 530-0853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wildwood
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

16622 Willow Glen Drive, Wildwood, MO 63040
Grover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
2254 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick home in the woods of Rockwoods Reservation and yet still close to shopping, theater, restaurants and so much more that Wildwood has to offer. Spacious traditional 2 story with separate living room. dining room. family room, kitchen plus laundry and oversized garage entry all on the main floor. Upstairs are your bedrooms with a hall bath and a Master suite with a full bath. Your lower level is stuffed with another living space including a sleeping room, recreation area and even has a sound proof room. Lastly enjoy your deck or back yard overlooking the woods! Small Pets under 30lbs. may be acceptable with a non-refundable pet fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities including the sewer payment. Qualifications: Income of 3 times the rent with a preferred credit score of 550 or higher., no evictions, and a clean background check. Costs: Applications are $45 per adult and can be done online at www.renterswarehouse.com. 1st month's rent, security deposit, and administration fee of $150 are due at lease signing. Jonathan Manley Renters Warehouse 314.530.0853

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16622 Willow Glen Drive have any available units?
16622 Willow Glen Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16622 Willow Glen Drive have?
Some of 16622 Willow Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16622 Willow Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16622 Willow Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16622 Willow Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16622 Willow Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16622 Willow Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16622 Willow Glen Drive does offer parking.
Does 16622 Willow Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16622 Willow Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16622 Willow Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16622 Willow Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 16622 Willow Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 16622 Willow Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16622 Willow Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16622 Willow Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16622 Willow Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16622 Willow Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16622 Willow Glen Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wildwood Apartments with GarageWildwood Apartments with Pool
Wildwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWildwood Pet Friendly Places
Wildwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOAffton, MOFestus, MO
Woodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILWentzville, MOGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOUnion, MOColumbia, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity