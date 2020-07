Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave carpet range

Charming 3BR/1BA house for rent - Property Id: 314885



Cozy ranch style single family house in Wentzville. Updated 3BR/1BA, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces. Private driveway with off-street parking; Nice level fenced back yard; Convenient location with easy access to Hwy 70 and Hwy 40/61, close to parks and major shopping centers.



Have already passed city occupancy inspection. Ready to move in!



Text Jun at 314-456-0661 for an appointment to view the house and submit your rental application now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1426-plaza-pl-wentzville-mo/314885

(RLNE5936795)