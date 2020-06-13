200 Apartments for rent in Webster Groves, MO with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
353 South Gore Avenue
353 South Gore Avenue, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2882 sqft
Don't miss this rare opportunity to lease this beautiful home located in the wonderful Webster Groves neighborhood!  Super spacious with over 2800 square feet of living space! You will fall in love with the updated eat-in kitchen which includes
Results within 1 mile of Webster Groves
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
8820 Bridgeport Avenue
8820 Bridgeport Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
864 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home. Hardwood floors throughout the living and bedroom spaces. New stainless stove in the kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7380 Marietta Avenue
7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
967 Sanders
967 Sanders Drive, Crestwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
910 sqft
This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Webster Groves
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,156
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheltenham
22 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,327
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheltenham
21 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,299
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
849 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Oakville
15 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Webster Groves, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Webster Groves renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

