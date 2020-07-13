All apartments in University City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Trilogy Apartments

8650 Kingsbridge Ln · (858) 926-4652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO 63132
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C620A · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit C655B · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C753D · Avail. now

$844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit LE828B · Avail. now

$844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C673C · Avail. Sep 2

$1,181

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trilogy Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Trilogy living is all about comfort and convenience. Located in the heart of St.Louis, and directly off I-170, you will enjoy quick and easy access to the best shopping in St.Louis at The Galleria Mall, the awesome eateries and entertainment at The Delmar Loop, and the nightlife of downtown St.Louis.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 holding fee (refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $50-$100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trilogy Apartments have any available units?
Trilogy Apartments has 5 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trilogy Apartments have?
Some of Trilogy Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trilogy Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Trilogy Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trilogy Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Trilogy Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments offers parking.
Does Trilogy Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trilogy Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trilogy Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments has a pool.
Does Trilogy Apartments have accessible units?
No, Trilogy Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Trilogy Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Trilogy Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments has units with air conditioning.
