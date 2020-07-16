Apartment List
94 Apartments for rent in Sunset Hills, MO with garages

Sunset Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
12617 Rott Road
12617 Rott Road, Sunset Hills, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4355 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease this unique custom designed and built modern mansion - one of the jewels of Sunset Hills! The estate boasts the best finishes and extensive woodwork over 4 huge bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
Verified

28 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1222 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

$
14 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$960
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

$
3 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Glendale
1006 Kirkham Avenue
1006 Kirkham Avenue, Glendale, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
*Beautiful updated kitchen, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (gas range/built in micro, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator with ice/water dispenser)*Nice hardwood floors in light filled formal dining room & cozy living

1 Unit Available
Concord
4617 Dorbendale Court
4617 Dorbendale Court, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2442 sqft
Awesome Location! Extraoridinary Value! This spacious ranch with superb curb appeal and amazing space in Lindbergh School that you really have to see to believe! Home features desirable 3 bedrooms on the main floor, fresh paint, gleaming hardwood

1 Unit Available
Warson Woods
1480 Forest View Dr
1480 Forest View Dr, Warson Woods, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2729 sqft
Available for lease 8/1/20 through 3/31/21. Please drive by and view virtual tour before scheduling a viewing. Approved Application preferred prior to viewing. Stunning 1.

1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.com to schedule a viewing! All the benefits of Crystal Lake Park's darling neighborhood and playground.

1 Unit Available
Affton
9546 Hyde Park Court
9546 Hyde Park Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
832 sqft
Super Cute & Super affordable two bedroom apartment in the Mehlville school district. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is conveniently located off Highway 55 and Reavis Barracks. Unit D is the top right unit in this clean four-family complex.

1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.

1 Unit Available
110 Woodridge
110 Woodridge Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1508 sqft
AMAZING Kirkwood neighborhood, rarely rented - 3 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan, situated on a large corner lot with extensive landscaping and mature trees located near the corner of Lindbergh and Manchester - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Easy

1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
7848 Big Bend Boulevard - 7
7848 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.

1 Unit Available
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.

1 Unit Available
1746 Carman Ridge
1746 Carman Ridge Ct, St. Louis County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2781 sqft
Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quiet cul-de-sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors.2 story great room w/gas fireplace & large wall of windows with spectacular views.

1 Unit Available
1715 Dover Trace Drive
1715 Dover Trace Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
988 sqft
Wonderfully updated home! Featuring three bedrooms w/ two baths. Completely renovated eat-in kitchen. Attractive back yard with lots of patio space. Conveniently highway access, as well as, proximity to local food, beverage and retail establishments.

1 Unit Available
1307 North Geyer Road
1307 North Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1056 sqft
Not your typical rental! This house is beautiful and has been lovingly maintained by its owner.

1 Unit Available
Concord
11359 Ranger Drive
11359 Ranger Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, with fenced in back yard. Home will be available Sept 1st. Well kept home in a Great School District. Main floor offers Living room, three bedrooms, Kitchen, and a full bathroom.
Verified

20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,207
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Sunset Hills, MO

Sunset Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

